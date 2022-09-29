‘Mythic Quest’ Season 3 Premiere Date and Which Cast Members Are Returning

If you’ve ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes in the game creation world, then Mythic Quest may give you a hilariously dramatized version of events. The Apple TV+ series is the brainchild of two of the Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia cast, and it offers a deeper understanding of what happens in game creation. The show wrapped up its second season in 2021. So when does season 3 of Mythic Quest premiere, and which cast members are returning?

The second season of ‘Mythic Quest’ saw 2 of the main characters leave the company

(L-R): Rob McElhenney and Charlotte Nicdao in ‘Mythic Quest’ | Apple TV+

Mythic Quest follows a fictional video game studio that produces a massively multiplayer online role-playing game of the same name. The company is run by Mythic Quest’s creator, Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney). When fans first meet the characters, the studio has scheduled a major expansion pack to the game called Raven’s Banquet.

The series focuses on Ian, Mythic Quest’s creator and creative director; Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao), the game’s lead engineer; Brad Bakshi (Danny Pudi), the company’s head of monetization; and C.W. Longbottom (F. Murray Abraham), the game’s head writer. The show follows the developers as they build words, create heroes, and forge legends.

The last time fans caught up with the series and the Mythic Quest team, Ian and Poppy had left the company to pursue their own ventures.

Mythic Quest premiered on February 7, 2020. Apple TV+ renewed the show for another season even before it premiered, greenlighting its sophomore installment on January 18, 2020. A special episode was released on May 22, 2020, titled “Quarantine,” while another episode titled “Everlight” was released on April 16, 2020, before the second season premiered.

Apple TV+ renewed the series for a third and fourth season in October 2021. Both prior seasons have nine episodes, but the third season is expected to contain 10 episodes. The third season will follow Ian and Poppy as they navigate the gaming world and their newly formed partnership at the new GrimPop Studios.

The series will also follow Dana (Imani Hakim) as she is forced to mediate her bosses’ intense bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, the new boss, David Brittlesbee (David Hornsby), settles into his new role, where he realizes he is in charge for the first time. Jo (Jessie Ennis) will still be his assistant, but she’ll be more loyal and militant this time.

Carol’s (Naomi Ekperigin) new promotion has her in a dilemma as she doesn’t know where she fits. At Berkeley, Rachel (Ashly Burch) is struggling to maintain her morals while trying not to give in to capitalism. Brad returns from prison as a reformed man and now works as a janitor. According to Deadline, there’s no set date for the premiere of Mythic Quest, but the series is expected to premiere on Apple TV+ in fall 2022.

Which cast members are returning?

BREAKING: Big announcement from Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jason Sudeikis (and Ron something) #MythicQuest is returning for Seasons 3 & 4! https://t.co/8kxtomSqJy — Mythic Quest (@mythic_quest) October 21, 2021

Mythic Quest was created by Rob McElhenney, who created and starred in Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz. McElhenney will reprise his role on Mythic Quest as Ian, as well as those mentioned above.

Lionsgate (per Collider) confirmed that F. Murray Abraham, who played Longbottom in the first two seasons, will be absent from season 3 of Mythic Quest. The studio refused to comment further on why Abraham will not reprise his role as Longbottom. Deadline notes that Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello will make a surprise appearance in Mythic Quest’s third season.

RELATED: Rob McElhenney Regrets This ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Joke, But Here’s How He Made It Right