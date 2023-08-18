Raven Smith has communicated with her former 'Naked and Afraid' co-contestant, Omar Barney, via Instagram. Here's how it went.

It’s been 10 years since the first episode of Naked and Afraid aired on the Discovery Channel in 2013. For over a decade now, fans have been reeled into the unique dynamic that the survival series presents, where two naked strangers meet up in the wilderness and must find a way to endure together for 21 days.

Season 15 of Naked and Afraid premiered in February 2023. One episode of the new season features Raven Smith, a Chicago native, alongside Omar Barney from Utah. Here’s a look at the duo’s dramatic time on the show:

‘Naked and Afraid’ Season 15, Episode 9 stars Raven Smith and Omar Barney

Before participating on Naked and Afraid, Raven Smith was a superfan of the show. Therefore, Raven, along with Omar, embarked on a 14-day fan challenge rather than the traditional 21-day excursion. Just like Raven and Omar, Maci Bookout, a reality star on MTV’s Teen Mom, also embarked on a 14-day fan challenge in 2018.

According to IMDb, Raven and Omar’s 14-day challenge transpired in the jungles of Colombia. The two battled more than just relentless hunger, fatigue, and mosquitos (more on that below).

Upon her successful return, Raven sat down for an interview with a local news station in Chicago. She revealed that she was initially unaware that an application to be on Naked and Afraid was submitted on her behalf by a friend. Raven described how a combination of factors, from being a longtime fan of the show to being in some life-or-death situations throughout her life, had prompted the initial application.

While she’s happy to be back running her cannabis business and cultivating the plant on an all-female-run farm, Raven will never be able to forget those 14 days spent in Colombia or the drama that ensued.

Raven and Omar: ‘Naked and Afraid’ drama

There doesn’t seem like there could be much worse than having to find a way to survive in the Columbian jungle wearing nothing but your birthday suit. However, when you have to complete the task with a total stranger, especially someone you just can’t seem to get along with, things can get worse. Unfortunately, this hypothetical scenario became Raven’s reality while on Naked and Afraid.

While Raven and Omar initially were excited to meet and celebrated the fact that they were both African Americans taking on the challenge, the duo ultimately clashed. Both strong-willed with big personalities, compromise never seemed to be at the forefront of either one’s mind.

Things got so heated between the two they actually decided to form their own camps and forgo working together, which was a first in Naked and Afraid history.

Raven and Omar: Where are they now?

Despite not being able to work together while the cameras were rolling, Raven and Omar have been able to make amends and laugh at their silly disputes. After filming, Omar posted a photo to his Instagram to promote the show. Raven left a comment for Omar on the post, writing, “And we weren’t even hangry yet,” paired with a laughing emoji.

It seems Omar found humor in the situation, too, replying to Raven’s comment with, “Ha ha ha yep, this is when we were getting along!!!” Fans can watch Raven and Omar’s drama unfold, along with the entire 15th season of Naked and Afraid, on the Discovery+ streaming service.

Additionally, fans can keep up with Raven’s life after the show on her Instagram page, where she shares updates with her 2,000-plus followers.