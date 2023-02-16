‘Naked and Afraid’: The Secret Way Cast Members Can Call for Help in an Emergency

Naked and Afraid isn’t for the faint of heart. The survival-based reality TV show, which dumps two people (typically one female and one male) in a remote location without food, water, or clothing, is truly a battle of willpower. But while the cast members are almost always left to their own devices, they aren’t completely without access to help. Turns out, the cast has a secret way of calling for help in the case of a true emergency. But just how are they able to send out an SOS should they really need to?

cast member Malorie tending to the fire on ‘Naked and Afraid’ Season 15 | Discovery Channel

How a location is chosen for a new season of ‘Naked and Afraid’

Each season of Naked and Afraid features a new location that cast members need to survive. But just what are the producers looking for when they are choosing a new spot for the brave contestants of the reality TV show? In a recent interview with Reality Blurred, Steve Rankin (executive producer of the show) explained his criteria for an ideal locale. According to Rankin, four main boxes have to be ticked before a location gets the green light.

Obviously, the chosen location has to be remote. Since the whole premise of Naked and Afraid relies on the cast feeling as if they are alone, picking a place that promotes a feeling of seclusion is key. An ideal locale also has to provide the contestants with the means of producing clean drinking water — albeit not too easily. Weather is also a huge factor when scouting a new place. Obviously, the temperature need not be too extreme, so that the cast doesn’t freeze or burn in their birthday suits. Finally, there has to means to evacuate from the location in the event of an emergency.

How can cast members call for help in an emergency?

Speaking of emergencies, there is a way for Naked and Afraid cast members to call for help in case of a serious jam. In the aforementioned interview, Rankin revealed that each contestant is equipped with “an emergency radio transmitter/walkie-talkie” that they can use to contact members of production in case of a true disaster or predicament. What’s more, each cast member also gets presented with a whistle so that they are able to call for help in the event of something catastrophic.

How does the film crew for ‘Naked and Afraid’ operate?

But if the premise of Naked and Afraid relies on isolation, how does the film crew of the show factor in? According to Glossyfied, the crew of the show is very small consisting of only six people at one time. The medic, personal assistant, producer, director of photography, audio person, and camera assistant, all typically stay away from cast members even when filming. But even the small crew packs it up before nightfall so that they can prioritize their safety. Considering the dangers of the locations, they don’t want to take any risks. So with the exception of their walkie-talkies and whistles, members of the Naked and Afraid cast are truly on their own come nightfall.