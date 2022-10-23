Nancy Sinatra on What Beach Boys Records Would Be Like Without Brian Wilson

Nancy Sinatra is a fan of the Beach Boys and a supporter of founding member Brian Wilson. During one interview, the “Something Stupid” singer mentioned the surf rock group wouldn’t be “the same” without the songwriter and vocalist.

Nancy Sinatra said the Beach Boys wouldn’t ‘exist’ without Brian Wilson’s voice

Several Beach Boys functioned as songwriters for the group, with Wilson credited as the mastermind behind chart-topping arrangements. According to Spotify, Wilson and Mike Love wrote “Good Vibrations,” while Brian Wilson and Tony Asher created “God Only Knows.”

Brian Wilson also appeared as a lead vocalist for the Beach Boys, creating signature harmony for the band inspired, in part, by the Four Freshman. As a result, Nancy Sinatra noted the impact of Wilson’s voice in the band.

“Well, when you think about the Beach Boys without Brian’s voice, I don’t think they would exist,” Sinatra said during an interview with Brian Wilson’s website. “Without him on those records, it’s not the same. I mean, take his voice away, and you’ve got Jan and Dean.”

Brian Wilson sang lead on “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Surfer Girl,” “Don’t Worry Baby,” and other hit songs.

Other Beach Boys sang lead on well-known songs, including Carl Wilson

The Beach Boys featured founding members brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine, each recording and performing harmony. Brian Wilson even advocated for other members to sing the lead, including Carl Wilson for “God Only Knows.”

Meanwhile, as the eldest daughter of “My Way” singer Frank Sinatra, Nancy Sinatra made a name for herself with songs like “These Boots Are Made for Walkin,’” “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down,)” and “Some Velvet Morning.”

Are Nancy Sinatra and Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys friends?

Sinatra and the Beach Boys cemented their reputations as chart-topping artists in the 1960s. Although Sinatra commended Wilson on his songwriting, she revealed that they didn’t socialize “too much” because she was “very shy, and he was very shy.”

“There was nobody more generous than Brian,” she added during the same interview. “With Brian, if I need him, he’s there. If it’s in my house or on stage or wherever, he’s just a very giving kind. You probably hear this a lot, but he’s got, he’s got a huge heart you know, and he wears it on his sleeve. He loves with his whole heart. And he trusts people.”

As noted in the memoir I Am Brian Wilson, the Beach Boy even wrote a song for Frank Sinatra titled “Still I Dream Of It.” Frank Sinatra never used it, with his daughter claiming she never heard the original track.

Brian Wilson continues to perform music, even touring in 2022 with Al Jardine co-headlining with Chicago. Music by the Beach Boys remains available on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

