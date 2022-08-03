Naomi Judd Didn’t Include Daughters Ashley and Wynonna in Her Will

Naomi Judd is one half of the family duo The Judds, also starring in television shows and movies throughout her career. The country artist excluded her two daughters from her will — an estimated $25 million. Here’s what we know about this performer and the appointed executor of her estate.

Naomi Judd is the artist behind the Judds’ ‘Why Not Me’ and ‘Love Can Build a Bridge’

Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd of The Judds attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT

The singer also created music with the duo group, The Judds, composed of lead vocalist Wynonna Judd and her mother, Naomi Judd. This band released songs “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days,” “Love Can Build A Bridge,” and “Rockin’ With The Rhythm Of The Rain.”)

Together, these artists earned several Grammy Awards and thousands of Spotify streams. That is, until they paused creating music and Naomi Judd died in April 2022.

About five years after preparing her will, Naomi Judd died by suicide at age 76. The artist died on April 30, just one day before she was to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Ashley and Wynonna accepted the award on her behalf.

“Today, we sisters experienced a tragedy,” the sisters wrote in an Instagram statement. “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public.”

Naomi Judd left her daughters, Ashley and Wynonna, off of her will

According to a copy of the will and testament obtained by NBC News, Larry Strickland was appointed executor of the late country singer’s estate. The names of Judd’s daughters, Ashley and Wynonna, were noticeably absent from the will. The sister did not make a statement regarding the exclusion.

According to TODAY, “Judd prepared the will on Nov. 20, 2017. Two witnesses, Melissa Sitzler, and Abigail Muelder signed a sworn affidavit that Judd was of ‘sound mind, memory, and understanding, and not under any restraint or in any respect incompetent to make a Last Will and Testament.’”

What was Naomi Judd’s net worth at her time of death?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Naomi Judd’s net worth was an estimated $25 million at her death. That’s thanks to her award-winning original songs. Aside from her country music stardom, Judd had a role creating and starring in several movies and television shows.

Judd served as an executive producer on Naomi & Wynonna: Love Can Build a Bridge and the television documentary The Judds. She starred in More American Graffiti, Family Tree, Someone Like You, and An Evergreen Christmas. Judd also had a cameo in Frasier and Touched by an Angel.

Music by the Judds is available on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

How to get help: To connect with mental health resources near you, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website.

