Naomie From ‘Southern Charm’ Is Dating (Not Craig) – Shares Sweet Update About Her Mom [Exclusive]

The Southern Charm cast may think Naomie Olindo is still hung up on Craig Conover but she said she’s moved on and jumped back into dating.

After a painful breakup with Metul Shah and a hookup (or two) with Conover, Olindo decided to get back in the game. “It’s great,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet about dating. And added, “You’ll get to see it play out a bit on the show too.”

Naomie says she’s happy right now

Olindo said her storyline definitely evolves past the gossip that she and Conover could get back together. “But just being free to do whatever I wanted,” she said. And “I hope it inspires other people to just go kind of find themselves as long as you’re not hurting other people. Or doing bad things. But there are really no rules to how you should date. And you should just do whatever you want to do and what you’re comfortable with and what gets you to the place that you want to be.”

Naomie Olindo |Stephanie Diani/Bravo

“So that’s exactly what I did, what I’m doing. And yeah, I’m just super happy right now,” she added. Olindo said returning to Southern Charm also helped her heal from the breakup. “I thought I was done with reality TV and it was like ‘Bye!’, you know? But I wanted to come back,” she said.

She also said the hookup with Conover was made out to be far more dramatic on the show than it really was in real life. “It wasn’t nearly as big of a deal as I think it may get played out on the show.” And she and Conover are in a good place today. “We’re friends!” she exclaimed. “He sent a really nice group chat to everybody … very friendly. [But] I don’t think that me, him, and Paige [DeSorbo] are going to go out, the three of us, and grab a drink. Even though I wish we could have.”

Why did Naomie return to ‘Southern Charm’?

Olindo and Shah moved to New York for his job. But she found out he was cheating on her 10 days after she first arrived. So she packed up and returned to Charleston feeling pretty devastated. “It was kind of multiple factors,” she said about why she wanted to return to Southern Charm.

Investigating timelines and cocktail top offs….Austen’s specialty! Catch an all new #SouthernCharm tonight 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/ESS2WjKzuX — Bravo (@BravoTV) June 30, 2022

“I was suddenly moving back to Charleston,” she recalled. “We had made all these plans to move everything and be working remotely from New York and stuff. And so I just had a little more time on my hands and it coincided with when filming was starting.”

“So I was like, maybe this would be good for me, you know? Maybe this is something that could be fun,” she said. “It could be a little bit therapeutic. I could maybe make amends where I think I need to make amends. I could just start fresh. And I’m so glad that I did. Everyone was so nice and so welcoming when I came back. When I talked to everybody before and asked them, how would you feel about this and would you be supportive? And almost everybody was like, ‘Hell, yeah, come back. It will be a lot of fun.'”

Naomie’s mom has remarried and said the ‘Southern Charm’ season will be wild

Olindo also returned home to her family. Shortly before she broke up with Shah, her father died in 2019. She offered an update on how her mother is doing today. “She’s great,” she exclaimed. “My mom is remarried and she’s living half the time in France right now. And I really like her new husband. He leaves a lot of room for my dad, which is really nice and I’m very grateful for that.”

The theme of this party? Drama! Catch up on all the OMG moments from the Season 8 premiere of #SouthernCharm on @PeacockTV now! pic.twitter.com/6hqLdRJGlL — Bravo (@BravoTV) June 27, 2022

She added that this season of Southern Charm is going to be a wild ride. “I think it’ll be the best one yet. I really do. Because even all of us, we just kept being shocked at all the things that were happening, Like, you can’t make this up. So hopefully, the fun that we had filming will translate on the screens and it’ll be fun to watch.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

Southern Charm is on Thursday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

RELATED: ‘Southern Charm’: Naomie Says Her Beef With Kathryn Dennis Is 100% Over Cameran Eubanks Gossip [Exclusive]