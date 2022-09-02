‘Narco-Saints’: Meet the Cast of Netflix’s Riveting Drug Cartel Crime K-Drama

Netflix ventures further into the world of K-dramas with a drug cartel storyline. Narco-Saints will be the newest addition to the streaming platform for September. The K-drama continues Netflix’s history of creating similar crime series like Narcos, Narcos Mexico, El Chapo, and more. Narco-Saints stars a Korean cast where a seemingly ordinary entrepreneur is forced into capturing a drug lord.

Ha Jung-woo and main cast of crime K-drama ‘Narco-Saints’ | via Netflix

‘Hospital Playlist’ actor Yoo Yeon-seok plays the role of David Park

Every notorious crime syndicate needs to know the ins and outs of the law to stay afloat. Actor Yoon was cast in Narco-Saints as David Park. David is a lawyer who advises the drug lord controlling the dark underbelly of Suriname. Soompi describes the character as someone who “acts as the brains of the crime syndicate.”

But K-drama fans will recognize Yoo for another leading role different from Narco-Saints. Yoo is known for his role as Ahn Jeong-won in the ‘Slice of Life’ drama, Hospital Playlist. He starred in the main cast for two seasons. Before the medical K-drama, Yoo starred in Mr. Sunshine and as Chilbong in Reply 1994. In 2016, he played the lead role of Kang Dong-joo in Dr. Romantic.

Jo Woo-jin was cast as the drug lord’s right-hand man in ‘Narco-Saints’

What is a heinous and powerful drug lord without his trusted confidant? In Narco-Saints, the actor Jo Woo-jin will play the role of Byun Gi-tae. The character is a native Korean who grew up in China and handles the drug lord’s dirty work. Actor Jo has appeared in more than a handful of well-known K-dramas fans are familiar with.

He played the role of Lee Dal-sung in the historical K-drama Secret Door. But in 2016, Jo played the role of Kim Do-young in the fan-favorite human and non-human romance drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. He then starred in Chicago Typewriter and Mr. Sunshine. Before being cast in Narco-Saints, Joo gained popularity for his role as lieutenant colonel Han Tae-seok in the zombie K-drama, Happiness.

‘Squid Game’ Park Hae-soo joins the cast of ‘Narco-Saints’ as an NIS agent

Park Hae-soo is on a roll staring in riveting Netflix K-dramas. After his global role as Sang-woo in Squid Game, Park starred in the Netflix K-drama remake, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area as the maniacal Berlin. Park is one of Korea’s most sought-after actors, well regarded for his roles in Prison Playbook and Chimera.

Park was cast as the character Choi Chang-ho in Narco-Saints. He is “the team leader of the Americas branch of the NIS.” Chang-ho is the one to involve the main character in his plan to capture the dangerous drug lord.

Actor Hwang Jung-min will star as the K-drama’s big bad drug lord, Jeon Yo-hwan

Narco-Saints tells the story of an ordinary businessman forced to infiltrate a drug ring to arrest its leader. Cast in the role of the drug lord, Jeon Yo-hwan is actor Hwang Jung-min. Yo-hwan is dangerous, well connected, and runs his drug-smuggling operation out of Suriname. Unlike some of his co-stars, Hwang is one of the highest-grossing actors for his career on the big screen.

With accolades from 1990, the actor gained immense fame for his roles in The Wailing, Ode to My Father, and more. He starred alongside Lee Jung-jae in Deliver Us From Evil and a special appearance in Lee’s movie, Hunt.

Hwang has had several small-screen roles from The Accidental Couple, Korean Peninsula, and Hush.

Actor Ha Jung-woo joins the cast as the lead character Kang In-gu in ‘Narco-Saints’

The storyline of the Netflix crime K-drama centers on In-hu. The character starts a business in Suriname. While hoping to get rich, In-hu gets caught in the world of illegal drugs. NIS agent Chang-ho tasks a seemingly ordinary man to help bring Yo-hwan to justice.

Much like Hwang, Ha made his star-studded career in movies. As one of Korea’s highest-grossing actors, he gained fame for starring in the serial killer movie The Chaser, Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time, and The Handmaiden. In 2017, he played the role of Gang-rim in the fantasy movie, Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds and the sequel. Narco-Saints will be Ha’s most prominent TV role.

