Natalia Dyer Thinks a Nancy ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff Would Have ‘Secret Monster Hunting’

Stranger Things is getting a spinoff, and the story is a secret. But Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler, says more monster hunting could be in her character’s future if she got a spinoff.

‘Stranger Things’ is getting a spinoff

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 | Tina Rowden/Netflix

The Netflix hit is coming to an end, with season 5 being the last season. But the franchise will keep going with a spinoff. The concept for it hasn’t been revealed, but there is one cast member who successfully guessed it.

“I don’t think anyone’s gonna be thinking–you know it’s gonna be different than what anyone’s expecting, including Netflix,” Matt Duffer said in an interview with Variety. “Except one, Finn Wolfhard,” Ross Duffer added.

“Finn Wolfhard, he wasn’t spitballing. He just goes, ‘I think this would be a cool spinoff. And we were like, ‘How in the world…'” Ross explained.

The brothers said they were finishing up effects before moving on to the spinoff. But it looks like other cast members have their ideas for spinoffs.

Natalia Dyer gives her idea for a Nancy Wheeler’ Stranger Things’ Spinoff

Dyer talked to Cosmpolitan UK about the show. She was asked if she would ever do a spinoff focused on her character.

“Sure,” she said after a pause. “Mostly because I’m curious. I’m so curious where any of these characters will go after experiencing this. Like what? Where do you go from here?” she asked.

“Personally, I hope she doesn’t die,” Dyer told Cosmopolitan UK. “But if she does, I hope it’s a good one. I’ve always been so curious about what her life would be like after all of this. The most interesting thing to me is not all of the big things, it always goes back to the characters ending up in a place that feels like a satisfying end to it all.”

Nancy has been more focused on journalism in the past. But it’s totally reasonable that she might use her new skills from monster hunting as a career.

Nancy Wheeler’s plans for the future

Nancy has been outspoken about not wanting to be like her mother. She doesn’t want to get married to the popular guy in her town and have kids in a loveless marriage. The young student focused on her journalism career while figuring out love. However, she grew closer to ex-boyfriend Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) in season 4. He told her he hoped to one day have six kids, and she seemed touched by this.

Season 5 will have a time jump and the final fight against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). If she survives, it wouldn’t be surprising if Nancy went to school to study journalism and is still involved with the supernatural.

