The Oscar winner and the choreographer were wed an eternity in Hollywood years.

In February, Natalie Portman finalized her divorce from her husband, Benjamin Millepied. The couple, who share two children, remain friendly after their split. Their union lasted longer than most Hollywood marriage. Just how long were Portman and Millepied wed?

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied were wed over a decade

Natalie Portman met dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied in 2009 on the set of her film Black Swan. Producers hired him to train her as a convincing ballet dancer, choreograph dance routines for the movie, and appear in it as well.

Portman and Millepied began dating soon after shooting wrapped and married in 2012. They share two children: their son, Aleph, born in 2011, and a daughter, Amalia, welcomed in 2017.

In the summer of 2023, news broke that Millepied allegedly had an extramarital affair. Portman filed for divorce in July that year.

Portman and Millepied were married for 11 years, and in Hollywood, that’s longer than most Tinseltown unions typically last.

Natalie Portman won an Oscar due to her partnership with Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman scored her second Oscar nomination and first win for the Black Swan‘s Nina role. Portman’s chilling portrayal of a tormented ballerina made her a frontrunner for the win, along with her dance training, under Benjamin Millepied’s direction.

Millipied left his partner at the time, Isabella Boylston, a principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre, to begin a relationship with Portman. He appeared in the film as one of its dancers while simultaneously choreographing and helping train Portman.

Natalie Portman prefers to keep her personal life private

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Amid ongoing speculation about the demise of her marriage to Benjamin Millipied, Natalie Portman addressed rumors regarding her union in February 2023. She told Vanity Fair of the rumors, “It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute.”

“I lead a very non-Hollywood life in LA,” she told the outlet. “I live on the east side and have some friends in the entertainment industry, but many friends who are not, and we don’t do industry things when we hang out. We’re not going to Hollywood parties. We’re having dinners at home in the backyard.”

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied share custody of their two children.