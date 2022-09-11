Natasha From ‘Below Deck Med’ Isn’t ‘Interesting Television’ – Hannah Hopes They Find Her Replacement Soon [Exclusive]

Chief stew Natasha Webb from Below Deck Mediterranean won’t likely to be the new face of Below Deck Med and former chief stew Hannah Ferrier explains why.

Ferrier admitted to Showbiz Cheat Sheet she isn’t actually watching the new season. After being fired for having unregistered Valium and a vape pen on Below Deck Med Season 5, viewing the series isn’t high on her “to do” list. But she is enjoying hot take recaps on the Watch What Crappens podcast and believes Webb will likely be a one-season chief stew. Here’s why.

Natasha doesn’t sound like ‘interesting television’ on ‘Below Deck Med’

Until recently, Webb nailed service. But her hot and cold relationship with chef Dave White caused issues with service, not to mention nonstop texts to her boyfriend. Deckhand Courtney Veale told Showbiz Cheat Sheet Webb and White’s relationship disrupted service and it was frustrating for the entire crew.

Hannah Ferrier and Natasha Webb

“It’s really hard because obviously, they’ve changed the chief stew every season since I left,” Ferrier observed. “And I feel like it’s such an important role on Below Deck to fill. Because you want somebody who is good at their job, but then at the end of the day, we kind of go like, ‘Oh it’s yachting.’ It’s still a reality show. So you want someone who’s funny, who’s quick. Who is not afraid to take people on. Not afraid to school their stews.”

“I’m hoping they find one of those soon,” she said. “Because the one that’s on there now doesn’t seem like … Like she could be very good at her job, but doesn’t sound like interesting television.”

Hannah Ferrier said Katie Flood was lovely on ‘Below Deck Med’

Ferrier added a disclaimer. “Saying that … I don’t actually watch it! I just listen to the recaps,” she laughed. Adding that Watch What Crappens podcast host Ronnie Karam thinks Webb is boring, “So I think she’s boring,” Ferrier laughed.

Katie Flood originally took over the chief stew role on Below Deck Med Season 6. Ferrier’s fans held their breath for her arrival and many were pleasantly surprised. Ferrier also enjoyed Flood. “She’s lovely,” she said about Flood. Ferrier and Flood spoke before she appeared on Below Deck Med Season 6.

“Even the new chief stew Katie on the Med,” Ferrier said on her Dear Reality, You’re Effed podcast in 2021. “I think it’s like a little bit of a courtesy of someone who did it for so long. I sent her a message once it came out and I said, ‘Hope it goes well, I’m sure you’re gonna rock it. If you need any advice or anything let me know.’”

Until recently the Below Deck series was based on the recurring captain and chief stew. Captain Lee Rosbach and chief stew Kate Chastain shared six solid seasons before she retired. And Ferrier was a constant for nearly five seasons of Below Deck Med. Both series have changed the chief stew role since Chastain and Ferrier’s departures. Below Deck Sailing Yacht seems to have found that constant chief stew in Daisy Kelliher. And Aesha Scott had a strong beginning as chief stew on Below Deck Down Under.

Hannah has not talked to Natasha from ‘Below Deck Med’

Ferrier spoke with Flood before her season began, but she hasn’t been in touch with Webb. “No,” Ferrier said. “I know that there’s a Natalya [Scudder] and a Natasha, but I don’t know which one’s which.” Like many viewers, Ferrier was stunned by how much Webb and Scudder look alike.

“I saw that!” Ferrier exclaimed. “I was like, they’ve just posted a photo of the same person! And then I read it and was like no that’s two different people. Even in casting, like didn’t you guys think that this might be a little difficult?”

Ferrier’s take on Natasha from Below Deck Med is at the 22:46 mark of her full interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

