Natasha Lied About Bathroom Hook up With Chef Dave on ‘Below Deck Med’ – She ‘Likes Toxic Relationships’

Chef Dave White said chief stew Natasha Webb lied about what really went down in the bathroom on Below Deck Mediterranean.

Webb told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen that they just talked when cameras captured her following White into their cabin bathroom. But White said that isn’t true and they actually did hook up. White appeared on WWHL which is when he refuted her assertion. White also said he and Webb were speaking until Below Deck Med aired – but now they no longer speak.

Chef Dave said he and Natasha no longer speak after ‘Below Deck’

On WWHL, Cohen said Webb claimed they never hooked up in the bathroom. “We did,” White insisted. “100%.” And where does their relationship stand today? “We were talking before the show started to air, but we no longer talk.”

He also agreed with the WWHL viewers that Webb led him on. White was also asked who was the weakest link on the boat between Webb, Natalya Scudder, and Kyle Viljoen. Although he said it was a “tough” question with pros and cons, he went with Webb being the weakest link.

He looked forward to their connection on the show

White was hopeful that he and Webb would end up forging a real relationship after that first charter on the boat. “We had a really, really good connection on the previous boat we worked on,” he explained.

He was also thrilled when he first saw her on superyacht Home when he first arrived. “I was really, looking forward to [working with her],” he said. “We literally found out on the flight prior to the charter. I was super excited.” He added that it was pretty obvious why Webb chose to bunk with him initially too.

Natasha and Dave have different accounts of what happened on ‘Below Deck Med’

He also tossed a little shade her way in response to her remark that a relationship with him would be toxic. Webb was seen referring to her boyfriend at home as toxic too. While White agreed that when he drank too much, he was mean, he added, “She obviously likes toxic relationships.”

For her part, Webb painted White as an angry person during her appearance on an earlier episode of WWHL. In addition to saying they did not hook up in the bathroom, Webb said the angry text messages shown on the show were far worse behind the scenes. They were pretty threatening,” she said about the text messages. “None of it was shown really. And I did feel really shocked at the time. But he was just drunk.”

She also said White got a good edit when it came to their fight. “Dave’s side was portrayed very well, I must say. People have not seen my side because I hid it,” she said.

And while White hoped for a relationship once they went public, Webb said it was never in the cards. “Dave and I were never in a relationship,” she said. Adding that they never agreed to ultimately go public. “We never agreed to that. A month before joining motoryacht Home we hooked up a few times. It was a very messy situation. I wanted to keep it a secret because it was a mess and it was wrong. And I admit it was wrong.”

