‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’: Deleted Scene Showed More Bad Luck for Todd and Margo

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is a classic holiday movie. The third installment in the Vacation franchise follows the Griswold family as they spend the holidays at home. While the Griswolds are the stars of the film, supporting characters Todd and Margo Chester (Nicholas Guest and Julia Louis-Dreyfus) steal the show.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation star Chevy Chase I Warner Brothers/Getty Images

Todd and Margo Chester are the Griswolds’ neighbors in ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’

Whenever the Griswolds plan a family function, chaos always ensues. The family endures much bad luck in the film, but Todd and Margo suffer the most. Todd and Margo are the Griswolds’ snobbish neighbors and trade barbs with Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase). Karma comes back to bite the couple many times throughout the film.

Their first string of bad luck occurs when a large piece of ice shoots through the couple’s window and breaks their stereo. The scene delivers one of the iconic catchphrases with Margo asking, “Why is the carpet all wet, Todd?” Her husband then replies, “I don’t know, Margo.”

More trouble arises for the couple when Clark’s bright Christmas lights blind them. As if that wasn’t enough, Clark accidentally breaks their window when cutting down a new tree. When Margo goes to confront Clark, she’s attacked by a squirrel and Cousin Eddie’s (Randy Quaid) dog, Snot.

Todd and Margo Chester’s bad luck continued in a deleted scene

After being attacked, a furious Margo returns home and punches her husband before kicking him out. Later, when the police swarm in on the Griswolds’ house, they bust in on Margo’s home. That’s the last fans see of Todd and Margo in Christmas Vacation.

However, according to IMDB.com, the couple was featured in a deleted post-credit scene. The scene had Todd and Margo about to fall asleep when he makes a joke about Santa. Suddenly, the plastic Santa from the sewer exploding comes crashing through the couple’s bedroom.

While the scene would’ve been funny, Todd and Margo had already endured enough chaos and surely didn’t need more trouble.

‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ is considered a holiday classic

When it comes to must-watch holiday movies, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is usually at the top of the list. Fans can relate to Clark’s desire to have a good old-fashioned Christmas, yet everything goes awry. Between the Griswolds’ antics, Cousin Eddie’s one-liners, and Todd and Margo’s lousy luck, there’s plenty of laughter throughout the film.

33 years ago today 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' was first released.

This year fans can watch the beloved classic on TBS and TNT. It’s also available on streaming services such as HBO Max, Google Play, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV. So this holiday season, escape the stress with some outrageous humor from the Griswold family and co.