‘National Treasure 3’: Everything We Know So Far About the Movie

The National Treasure franchise has been dormant for 15 years, but fans could still see another Nicolas Cage treasure hunt. With Disney+‘s new sequel series, National Treasure: Edge of History, out now, there’s a reignited interest in National Treasure 3, the threequel that never happened. However, earlier this year, producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed the third movie is in the works. Here’s everything we know.

‘National Treasure’ star Nicolas Cage | Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images

‘National Treasure 3’ has been in development since 2008

Talk of a third National Treasure movie began shortly after the release of the second installment, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, in 2007. Bruckheimer confirmed that it was in development in 2008. However, the movie has reportedly gone through several scripts in the last 15 years.

In a 2018 interview with Collider, National Treasure director Jon Turtletaub said the movie hadn’t happened yet because it didn’t fit in with the types of movies Disney wanted to release.

“It’s really that Disney feels they have other films they want to make that they think will make them more money. I think they’re wrong,” Turtletaub said. “I think they’re right about the movies they’re making. They’re obviously doing a really good job at making great films. I just think this would be one of them, and they don’t quite realize how much the Internet is begging for a third National Treasure.”

Cage has also expressed interest in returning for National Treasure 3, but he had a similar reasoning when asked by GQ why it hasn’t happened yet. The actor pointed out that his some of his other films, like Ghost Rider and The Sorceror’s Apprentice, didn’t do well. This may have been reason enough for Disney to cast National Treasure 3 aside.

Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed the ‘National Treasure 3’ script is done

Disney has yet to officially confirm the release of National Treasure 3. However, back in August, Bruckheimer told ComicBook.com that a “really good” script was finished.

“Let’s hope we’re working on the script right now. Hopefully [Cage] likes it, but it’s really good. So I think we’ll get it to him shortly,” he said.

Of course, the story within that script remains under wraps. It’s possible the third National Treasure movie could explore the mystery of Page 47 that was introduced in Book of Secrets, but only time will tell. The first movie followed Cage’s Benjamin Gates as he stole the Declaration of Independence to find a map to a lost Freemasons treasure. In the second film, he searched for evidence to disprove his ancestor’s involvement in the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

‘Edge of History’ star Lisette Olivera is interested in joining the third movie

Aside from Cage, it’s unclear if other National Treasure cast members like Diane Kruger and Justin Bartha would return for National Treasure 3. However, Bartha reprises his role as Riley Poole in National Treasure: Edge of History. Another Edge of History star, Lisette Olivera, who plays protagonist Jess Valenzuela, would love to appear in a third movie.

“I think that would be really, really fun,” Olivera told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “Both [Jess and Ben] are incredibly smart, so I can only imagine they can potentially take over the world together.”

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates on National Treasure 3. Until then, fans can enjoy National Treasure: Edge of History on Disney+. New episodes drop every Wednesday until Feb. 8.