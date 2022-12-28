‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Fans Are Still Hoping for a Nicolas Cage Cameo

What is National Treasure without the national treasure himself, Nicolas Cage? That’s how many fans are feeling about National Treasure: Edge of History, the new Disney+ series in which Lisette Olivera takes over as the treasure hunter. The show is just about halfway through its first season, and though Cage’s character, Ben Gates, did get a shout-out, Cage is still nowhere to be seen. Here’s why Nicolas Cage isn’t in National Treasure: Edge of History, what fans are saying, and whether he could appear in the future.

‘National Treasure’ star Nicolas Cage | Leon Bennett/WireImage

Many fans want to see Nicolas Cage in ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’

National Treasure: Edge of History premiered its first two episodes on Dec. 14. The series follows Jess Valenzuela (Olivera) as she finds a clue that could lead to a Pan-American treasure with connections to her own father. With help from her friends, Jess must find the treasure before the ruthless Billie Pearce (Catherine Zeta-Jones) can get her hands on it.

Edge of History captures the same historical and puzzle-solving aspects as the National Treasure movies and delivers them via a younger cast. While many fans appreciate the fresh take on the franchise, others are missing Cage.

“The National Treasure Series is not all that bad but I think it just needs some Nicolas Cage,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I normally would be interested in a National Treasure sequel or TV series. Since I’m a massive fan of the franchise. But seeing as though Nicolas Cage and Diane Kruger aren’t in the film? I have no desire to watch that nonsense,” another person tweeted.

“No Nicolas Cage in National Treasure TV Series?…. Should have been called National Treason,” a third fan joked.

Even if Nicolas Cage doesn’t pop up in a starring role in National Treasure: Edge of History, a cameo could be enough to satisfy longtime fans and connect the series to the movies.

Why is Nicolas Cage not in ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’?

Cage never commented on his absence from Edge of History, so it’s not clear why he isn’t on the show. However, he’s likely had a busy schedule this year. He played himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which turned out to be a critical and commercial success. Cage also starred in the Western film, Butcher’s Crossing, based on John Edward Williams’ 1960 novel of the same name.

While Cage is not in Edge of History Season 1, other familiar faces from National Treasure do appear. Justin Bartha, who played Riley Poole in the National Treasure movies, helps Jess figure out some clues. Harvey Keitel returns as former FBI agent Peter Sadusky, and Armando Riesco’s Agent Hendricks is still working at the FBI.

Showrunner Cormac Wibberley wants Nic Cage to join ‘Edge of History’ Season 2

National Treasure: Edge of History hasn’t been renewed for season 2 yet. However, showrunner Cormac Wibberley already has a plan in motion to possibly get Cage back as Ben Gates. Apparently, he and wife Marianne Wibberley envision a Tony Stark and Peter Parker-style meetup between Jess and Ben.

“That’s basically how we saw the relationship if Ben Gates ever showed up,” Cormac told Entertainment Weekly. “She’s basically Peter Parker to him and would be like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Ben Gates! What do I do?’ That’s how our universe is. We would love to bring any of the other veterans if we get another season. We have roles for all of them.”

New episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History drop every Wednesday on Disney+ until Feb. 8.