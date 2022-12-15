Where Was ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Filmed?

National Treasure: Edge of History has finally arrived on Disney+. The first two episodes of the National Treasure sequel series dropped on Dec. 14, kicking off the story of puzzle-solver Jess Valenzuela. National Treasure: Edge of History takes place in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Mexico City, Mexico, but is that where the show was filmed? Here’s what to know about the filming locations.

Lisette Olivera as Jess and Jake Austin Walker as Liam in ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ | Brian Rodedel/Disney

What is ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ about?

National Treasure: Edge of History stars Lisette Olivera as Jess, a young DREAMer who has a love of history and a knack for solving even the most difficult puzzles. She happens to cross paths with a fellow history buff — National Treasure‘s FBI agent Peter Sadusky (Harvey Keitel) — and suddenly finds herself in a race against the ruthless Billie Pearce (Catherine Zeta-Jones) to find a lost Pan-American treasure. Along the way, Jess discovers her own family’s connection to the treasure — and she hopes to find the truth.

Edge of History is a continuation of the two National Treasure movies, but Nicolas Cage does not reprise his role. However, Justin Bartha, who plays tech wiz Riley Poole, does return. Otherwise, it’s a brand new story for a new generation of National Treasure fans.

‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ filming locations

Much of National Treasure: Edge of History was filmed on location in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Several real-life landmarks in Baton Rouge appear in the series, including the USS KIDD Veterans Museum, Squeaky Pete’s country bar and dance hall, the Old Governor’s Mansion, the Old State Capitol, and the Louisiana State Capitol, according to WGNO. The show also used the Celtic Media Centre film studio.

Filming began in February 2022 in Baton Rouge. In late June, the production moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico.

While attending the National Treasure: Edge of History premiere “gold” carpet event, the cast and creators shared a special thank you to Baton Rouge, as seen above.

“We’re so excited that we got to shoot there and tell the story of Baton Rouge,” co-showrunner Marianne Wibberley said. “And actually play Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge.”

“Baton Rouge was such a special place to shoot,” said Lyndon Smith, who plays FBI Agent Ross. “The people welcomed us with open arms.”

The ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ cast shared updates from filming on social media

It’s out babyyyyy ? stream the first two episodes of @DisneyNT only on @DisneyPlus !!!! pic.twitter.com/rytLlvCB7M — ANTONIO CIPRIANO (@AntonioCip_) December 14, 2022

Other members of the National Treasure: Edge of History cast include Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker, and Armando Riesco. Those who followed the stars on Instagram while they filmed National Treasure: Edge of History were treated to some behind-the-scenes photos. For example, Olivera shared a few selfies in Baton Rouge and captioned the photos, “All my love to Louisiana.”

In another post at the end of July, Olivera bid farewell to season 1 filming with a sweet cast video.

“Went to Louisiana to find a treasure, and it turns out it was my [National Treasure] family. Thank you for the countless laughs and endless support these past seven months,” she wrote in the caption. “To the entire crew, I am so grateful for every single one of you. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

National Treasure: Edge of History is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes drop every Wednesday until Feb. 8.