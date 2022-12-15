‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Jess Valenzuela ‘Represents the American Dream’ to Star Lisette Olivera

The Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History introduces Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera), a young girl who can solve historical puzzles just as well as Benjamin Franklin Gates. The puzzles unveil a new chapter in American History, and Olivers explains how Jess represents the American dream.

L-R: Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues and Lisette Olivera | Brian Roedel/Disney

Olivera and the cast of National Treasure: Edge of History spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet on Dec. 1. Here’s what they had to say about the American dream and learning about history. New episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

Jess Valenzuela is a Dreamer in ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’

In National Treasure: Edge of History, Jess has DACA status. This was important to Olivera to represent many Americans in the same situation, and aspect not addressed in the movies.

“It’s a reflection of another human experience,” Olivera told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “To me, Jess represents the American dream of somebody who has every intention of wanting to be American and to be good for America. She wasn’t born here but she’s also capable of so much more. She’s more than just a DACA status. I’m really honored by the stories I got to hear of people who were proud and feel represented by her.”

Lisette Olivera and the ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ cast are learning about history

The clues Jess and her friends uncover also illuminate other stories of American history, and Mexico’s relationship with it.

“The show revolves around the indigenous Mexican culture which I think is incredible,” Olivera said. “I don’t think it’s been highlighted in the way that we do it. There’s a lot of strong female indigenous women that we talk about in the series as well. So I think it’s going to be really exciting for people to get to dive into history and do their own research and figure out what part of our show were conspiracies and what part of our show were rooted in reality.”

Zuri Reed plays Jess’s friend Tasha. She is also learning new things about American history.

“I think it’s really cool that we’re learning a new history too because I loved history class growing up in school,” Reed said. “But, I didn’t really learn about the history that we focus on in this project. So I think it just helps it to make it that much more National Treasure, right? It’s this thrill, it’s this ride but there are real themes and real artifacts and real history. It’s the most entertaining history lesson ever.”

Lyndon Smith plays FBI agent Ross. She’s on the trail of Jess, but she’s learning too.

“It’s history meets espionage,” Smith said. “How can you not love that and I learned so much about history from the first two movies. You could’ve just rolled a cart in with the TV on top of it and press play and I probably would’ve done better in history. I love that we’re moving out the scope of history in this series. It’s not just American history. We’re going to explore some other cultures and some other history. That’s a really special thing that this show is doing. I didn’t know anything about the history in our scripts. I never heard of these people.”

Lisette Olivera relates to Jess Valenzuela

Jess’s American dream is personal to Olivera too. She was born in the U.S. but her parents immigrated from Mexico.

“Also I just felt like I had a chance to explore my own family history with their connection to Mexico and how we all came over,” Olivera said. “It was really great and I’m very honored.”

Previously, Olivera went by the name Lisette Alexis. Using her family’s name on National Treasure: Edge of History was also important to Olivera.

“Honestly, my middle name is Alexis,” Olivera said. “The reason why the change, I had noticed a lot of people were actually just calling me Alexis. I think it was an easier, more memorable name. My parents gave me the name Lisette and I’m really proud of it so I wanted to have a distinction. As for Olivera, it’s my family’s name. I’m really proud of it. My grandpa was an Olivera who I lost two years ago but he was incredible and the big experience, or a big inspiration for me. So I wanted to represent the name well.”