Is ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Kid-Friendly?

National Treasure: Edge of History premiered on Disney+ in mid-December, bringing the beloved early 2000s historical treasure-hunting franchise back to life. The original National Treasure movies were fun and educational for the whole family, but is Edge of History also safe for kids to enjoy? Here’s what to know about the show’s age rating and what parents had to say.

Antonio Cipriano as Oren, Zuri Reed as Tasha, Lisette Olivera as Jess, and Jake Austin Walker as Liam in ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ | Brian Roedel/Disney

What is ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ about?

Nicolas Cage does not reprise his role as treasure hunter Ben Gates in National Treasure: Edge of History. Instead, the puzzle-loving protagonist is 21-year-old Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera), a young DREAMer in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. After meeting a stranger, Jess finds herself on a search for a Pan-American treasure with a connection to her own father. But in order to learn the truth about her family’s past and find the fortune, Jess and her friends must outsmart the ruthless Billie Pearce (Catherine Zeta-Jones).

‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ official age rating

Disney+ has given National Treasure: Edge of History an age rating of TV-14. This means the streaming service has deemed the National Treasure sequel series as appropriate for ages 14 and up. There’s no official explanation for the age rating, but TV-14 is often given to shows that contain some suggestive dialogue, violence, sexual material, or coarse language.

Parents say ‘Edge of History’ is best for tweens and up

It’s ultimately up to parents to decide whether they’re comfortable with their kids watching National Treasure: Edge of History. However, it’s worth noting that some parents on Common Sense Media have so far deemed the show acceptable for kids 9 and up. The language in Edge of History is very kid-friendly. It’s also not too suggestive in terms of dialogue. On the other hand, Edge of History does have some mild violence with guns and characters getting beaten.

Parents on Common Sense Media have seen Jess as a positive role model for kids. Her description reads:

“Jess is quick-minded, thoughtful, and a masterful puzzle solver. She’s also a kind and compassionate friend. While doing the right thing is important, she sometimes has to bend the rules for the greater good.”

Overall, National Treasure: Edge of History‘s historical aspects, teamwork, and mind-bending puzzles make it an interesting watch for the whole family. However, parents should be cautious of some violent scenes.

The ‘National Treasure’ movies are kid-friendly with some considerations

Both National Treasure movies are rated PG (parental guidance), so they are also safe for kids to watch. However, the Nicolas Cage films have mild violence and potentially frightening imagery like decaying bodies. There are some explosions, gunshots, and intense chase scenes. Some parents on Common Sense Media have deemed the National Treasure movies to be more appropriate for ages 13 and up.

New episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History drop every Wednesday until Feb. 8.