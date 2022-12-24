‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Star Lisette Olivera: Why She Looks Familiar

Lisette Olivera is stepping in for Nicolas Cage as National Treasure’s new treasure hunter. The young actor stars in Disney+’s National Treasure: Edge of History, a series set in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, that follows the search for a Pan-American fortune. But who exactly is Olivera? Here’s a closer look at her life and career.

Lisette Olivera as Jess Valenzuela in ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ | Brian Roedel/Disney

Lisette Olivera stars as Jess Valenzuela in ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’

National Treasure: Edge of History begins with Jess Valenzuela, a 22-year-old Mexican-American DREAMer and skilled puzzle-solver, mourning the death of her mother. While at work one day, Jess finds a clue that kickstarts a hunt for a treasure that once belonged to Emperor Montezuma in the 16th century. As she learns more about the treasure, Jess discovers its connection to her own family, especially her mysterious father. Hoping for the truth, she becomes determined to find the treasure before the ruthless Billie Pearce (Catherine Zeta-Jones).

Jess’s DACA status is discussed in Edge of History, and that was important to Olivera when she landed the role.

“It’s a reflection of another human experience,” Olivera explained to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “To me, Jess represents the American dream of somebody who has every intention of wanting to be American and to be good for America. She wasn’t born here, but she’s also capable of so much more. She’s more than just a DACA status. I’m really honored by the stories I got to hear of people who were proud and feel represented by her.”

The ‘Edge of History’ star’s other roles include a horror film and a web series

National Treasure: Edge of History marks Lisette Olivera’s first lead role in a TV series. However, she has done other projects. According to IMDb, she starred last year in the psychological horror film We Need to Do Someting, although she was credited as Lisette Alexis. Additionally, Olivera appeared in the teen web series Total Eclipse. Her other projects include the film I Always Said After and the short Feint. She’s also appearing in another upcoming short, Waltz of the Angels.

Lisette Olivera age and Instagram

IMDb also notes that Olivera was born on April 16, 1999, in Los Angeles. She’s 23 years old in 2022, so she’s not too far off in age from her character in National Treasure: Edge of HIstory.

Those who want to see more of Lisette Olivera can follow her on Instagram. In addition to sharing Edge of History content, the actor posts plenty of photos with her friends and co-stars.

“Thank you all for the love you’ve given Jess and @disneynt so far. First two episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History are out now on @disneyplus,” she wrote in a recent post that included two snaps from the show.

National Treasure: Edge of History is now streaming on Disney+.