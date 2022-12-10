‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Release Schedule, Episode Count, and Everything We Know

Disney+ is bringing National Treasure to streaming. After two movies starring Nicolas Cage, National Treasure: Edge of History introduces a new treasure hunter solving new puzzles every week. Showbiz Cheat Sheet is here to help with the premiere date and release pattern and everything we know about the new and returning cast. We’ll have more with the cast of National Treasure: Edge of History here on Showbiz Cheat Sheet as it airs.

National Treasure: Edge of History | Disney+

‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ premiere date and release schedule

The treasure hunt begins when National Treasure: Edge of History premieres Wednesday, Dec. 14 on Disney+. Two episodes premiere, and then new episodes premiere weekly on Wednesdays. Season 1 will have 10 episodes with the finale scheduled for Feb. 8.

Characters from the Nicolas Cage movies

Benjamin Franklin Gates (Cage) does not appear in National Treasure: Edge of History but there are several characters from the movies who are back. FBI agent Peter Sadusky (Harvey Keitel) has retired since the movies. A deeper cut is Armando Riesco as agent Hendricks, still gainfully employed by the FBI. Riley Poole (Justin Bartha) will appear in episode 4.

One new character is Liam Sadusky (Jake Austin Walker), Peter’s grandson. He didn’t want anything to do with his grandfather’s treasure hunt, but obviously gets pulled in.

“When Liam is finally convinced to help Jess on her hunt, he reveals that their families are intertwined in this treasure more than he knows,” Walker said. “When he reveals the Sadusky’s clue room, that’s kind of a big turning point in the entire hunt.”

The ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ cast

National Treasure: Edge of History is about the new cast. Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera) is the new historian, a young undocumented Dreamer. She’s after the same treasure as Billie (Catherine Zeta-Jones). Lyndon Smith plays new FBI agent Ross. Jess has four friends who help her, Tasha (Zuri Reed), Oren (Antonio Cipriano), Ethan (Jordan Rodrigues), and Liam.

“In the first two episodes, Oren definitely goes through some traumatic stuff for sure,” Cirpiano told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “And he could choose to convince Jess to not do this because of the information that he has been dealt but he does sort of try to motivate her to continue on this hunt because he knows what’s at stake but he knows that this is very important to Jess and he’s excited to back her through anything.”

Each character brings unique skills to the table.

“Tasha is very, very, very tech savvy, “Reed said. “She runs a social media platform where she schools her audience on internet privacy and how to keep the government out of your business because someone is always listening. So Tasha just so happens to have the greatest skill set that you need in a hunt already down. So she’s able to bring the hacking and the cracking codes aspect to the hunt which every good treasure hunt needs.”

Ethan may be the voice of reason in the group.

“I think for Ethan’s character, he is so interconnected with Jess in a sort of on the same brain frequency all the time,” Rodrigues said. “He helps in an intellectual way but he’s also a cautious guy. So he’s always thinking about things outside of the box and making sure nobody gets hurt or in trouble throughout this process.”