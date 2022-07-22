‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Teaser: What the Clip Reveals About the Disney+ Show, Fans Reactions, What We Know About the Cast and Plot

Disney+ is finally giving National Treasure fans something to get excited about. National Treasure: Edge of History gives fans a chance to return to the world established in the two movies, and the cast’s appearance at Comic-Con 2022 only intensifies the excitement. Time will tell if Nicolas Cage appears in the show, but a new teaser trailer gives fans a first look at the TV show spinoff, though fan reactions to the short clip are mixed.

‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ teaser: What the clip reveals about the show

Disney dropped its teaser for National Treasure: Edge of History on July 21, 2022, which was roughly two weeks after the show’s Twitter account sent its first tweet.

The 18-second clip doesn’t reveal too much, but it raises the intrigue for the show.

It starts with a door opening, and a mysterious shadow cast on the floor walks into what appears to be an office. With a fedora and saunter, it’s reminiscent of Indiana Jones. The shadow walks toward a cork board with several maps — perhaps a crudely-drawn Mexico — a U.S. dollar bill folded in half, several post-it notes, and a magazine with Billie Pearce (more on that below) stuck to it. We also see flashes of the colored glasses from the movie and a picture of what looks like a jade mask moments later.

The teaser hardly reveals any big secrets about the show, but fans reacted to the clip with excitement and skepticism.

Fans react to the teaser trailer for the Disney+ show

Within hours, fans who watched the National Treasure: Edge of History teaser clip weighed in with reactions on both ends of the spectrum. There was barely-contained excitement and also skepticism about a Cage-less National Treasure property.

“Man, it feels like it’s been forever since National Treasure 2,” one viewer replied. (National Treasure: Book of Secrets hit theaters in 2007).

“Oh yeah! I’m hoping this will help launch a third movie as well, but [I’m] just happy to have something National Treasure back!” one user wrote.

“I hardly know anything about the show, and I’m ALREADY excited! I LOVE the National Treasure movies, and I can’t WAIT for more adventures in that universe!” commented an enthusiastic fan.

While some fans appear pumped for Edge of History, Nic Cage fans made their voices heard in the comments.

“I know Nicolas Cage [is] possibly not gonna make a cameo, but I hope he does. He’s the reason why the two National Treasure movies were so successful and entertaining,” one person wrote.

“It ain’t National Treasure without Nicolas Cage,” one person commented. “I hope it’s a setup for a third movie with Cage.”

“If Nic Cage isn’t back for the franchise he made, then it’s not National Treasure,” another replied.

“Nicolas Cage was the National Treasure all along,” wrote one viewer.

Disney also dropped a behind-the-scenes featurette for Edge of History that provides a little more detail about the show.

We get a look at the main cast members. Lisette Olivera stars as Jess. The plot revolves around her character arc, per the show’s press materials:

“‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ is an expansion of the ‘National Treasure’ movie franchise told from the point of view of a young heroine, Jess, a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer in search of answers about her family, who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.”

The rest of the cast features several fresh faces as well as some established stars. Jake Austin Walker (Liam), Jordan Rodrigues (Ethan), Zuri Reed (Tasha), and Antonio Cipriano (Oren) play Jess’ friends who help her on her quest.

Lisette + Jake appreciation post. Possible love match in the series? We'll have to wait and see! #NationalTreasureSeries #SDCC pic.twitter.com/aCuRsMztRF — Disney's National Treasure Series (@DisneyNT) July 21, 2022

Catherine Zeta-Jones plays the aforementioned Billie Pearce, Jess’ nemesis on her journey. Lyndon Smith (Agent Ross) also appears as a main character, and Justin Bartha (Riley Poole) and Harvey Keitel (Peter Sadusky) reprise their roles from the films.

Disney hasn’t announced a release date, but with a teaser trailer, behind-the-scenes glimpse, and a Twitter promise it would be “streaming soon,” a 2022 premiere seems possible.

