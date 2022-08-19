‘NCIS’: Jessica Knight Actor Katrina Law Reveals Her Favorite Episode So Far

NCIS is about to reach rarefied air. When its 20th season debuts on Sept. 19, 2022, it will become one of the few scripted TV shows to reach two decades. Part of its appeal for fans came with the cast consistency. Katrina Law joined the NCIS cast for season 19 just as longtime star Mark Harmon took a step back. She’s relatively new, but Law already has a clear-cut favorite episode.

Katrina Law joined the ‘NCIS’ cast at a time of upheaval

Before Harmon departed NCIS, his longtime co-stars Pauley Perrette and Michael Weatherly left the show in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Law signed on to play Jessica Knight just in time to share the screen with Harmon as well as longtime cast members Rocky Carroll (Leon Vance), Sean Murray (Timothy McGee), David McCallum (Ducky Mallard), and Brian Dietzen (Jimmy Palmer).

Law played a large part in two of the best season 19 episodes — “Road to Nowhere” and “All Hands” — as well as the wild finale.

She’s new to the cast, but Law has a personal favorite episode at the top of her list heading into NCIS Season 20.

Katrina Law names her favorite ‘NCIS’ episode

Harmon’s Agent Gibbs demanded his NCIS agents adhere to a set of rules. One of them was to always work as a team. It took some time for the agents to find their footing when Gibbs departed, but an unexpected crisis helped the crew come together under new leader Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole).

In NCIS Season 19 Episode 11, titled “All Hands,” a research vessel picks up a boat of wounded Navy officers before NCIS arrives. However, they soon realize they’re under attack and have no choice but to hide from terrorists on board the boat. Director Vance talks to Parker about how he’s settling in. Parker has a tough time referring to McGee, Knight, and Wilmer Valderrama’s Nick Torres as his team because he’s still trying to figure out where he fits.

It was a crisis that helped bring the team together, and Law said it’s her favorite episode on a DVD (per Parade):

“My favorite script so far is the one where we are all in a boat. That was the first time post-Gibbs that you saw the team come together to become what we are now. It was the first time that Alden Parker accepted us and claimed us as his own and put himself at risk for his team. I think that was a huge moment for the show going forward because it showed, ‘Yes, we are a team. We care about each other and, eventually, we are all going to love each other as a dysfunctional little family.’” Katrina Law describes why “All Hands” is her favorite NCIS episode

The team bonded during a stressful situation in season 19, but what does season 20 have in store?

What we know about season 20

We know NCIS Season 20 puts the show in elite company among long-running scripted shows. We know a few other things, too.

Harmon starred on NCIS from the beginning. While the actor and producers didn’t fully shut the door on him appearing in future episodes, he’s not likely to show up in season 20.

Teri Polo’s character, Parker’s ex-wife Vivian Kolchak, appeared twice in season 19. Her character will appear more frequently in season 20.

At the same time, the producers and writing team plan to explore the budding relationship between Palmer and Knight. If Knight takes a more prominent role on the team, Law might have a new favorite NCIS episode before too long.

