‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: This Was One of the Most Unusual Episodes of Season 13

While NCIS: Los Angeles is on hiatus, you might be trying to catch up on episodes. You’re also likely catching up on NCIS and gearing up for NCIS Season 20. One episode you’ll enjoy is NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 16. It’s interesting and quite strange.

What makes this episode unusual is that a dog is at the center of an investigation. He has an official military title and is treated like a human. Read on to see what happened.

A kidnapping is reported on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

NCIS Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 16 was different. The story opens with retired Marine Gunnery Sergeant Mary Smith driving up to her home. She gets out of her car and walks inside. Everything seems fine until she tries to turn on her lights. She realizes the power is off. She also notices her dog, Boomer, hasn’t come out to greet her. She goes into the living room and sees furniture turned over and broken glass near the window.

Once Mary sees the broken window, she takes out her gun and walks through the house to see if anyone is still there. Once she checks all the rooms, she sees the back door is open. Shen then calls the police to report a break-in and the theft of Boomer. She describes the theft as a “kidnapping.”

It turns out Boomer is recently retired, and he had the rank of Marine Master Sergeant. He was a military working dog (also known as an MWD). Mary worked with Boomer for three years as a Marine and two years as a reserve deputy sheriff. She adopted him when they retired.

Mary thinks her ex-boyfriend, Dennis, may have stolen Boomer to get back at her for breaking up with him. She says he never liked Boomer. However, it becomes clear Dennis isn’t the dog napper.

Shyla, Admiral Kilbride’s (played by Gerald McRaney) assistant, discovers a bounty was put on Boomer. An award of $10,000 would be given if he was delivered dead and $25,000 alive.

The team discovers an auto shop owner is linked to the kidnapping. Because of Boomer he lost millions of dollars in seized narcotics. Thankfully, the team locates Boomer just in time and rescues him from being included in a dog fighting ring.

Rountree is having a hard time after being abused by police

In the next scene, Rountree (played by Caleb Castille) is practicing at the shooting range. Although he tells Fatima (played by Medalion Rahimi) he’s OK, it’s clear he’s really there to blow off some steam. In the previous episode, Rountree was pulled over and roughed up by police.

Since Rountree was a black man driving through the neighborhood, the police thought he was a robbery suspect. Rountree is still trying to recover from the trauma of that horrible experience.

Sam is thinking of selling his boat so he can help his father

Sam (played by LL Cool J) is thinking of selling his boat, Michelle. He wants to buy a house so his father, who has Alzheimer’s, can live with him. Although Sam says he would never own a house again, his father has reached the point where he can’t live alone.

Later in the episode, Sam gets a frantic call from his father. He decided to take a drive, but he got lost. At some point, he got out of his car, but he couldn’t find the car, so he called Sam.

Callen tries to uncover his past

Kilbride tells Callen (played by Chris O’Donnell) that his request submitted under the Freedom of Information Act was denied. The notice says the request was denied because it’s a matter of national security.

Kilbride says, however, that he might be able to help Callen learn more about the Drona program. He arranged for Callen to speak with operational psychologist Nate Getz. He worked with Henrietta in Syria as a profiler of some of the terrorists she was negotiating with.

Callen was under the impression that Nate was going to give him valuable information about his past, but he later realizes he was tricked into speaking with him so that he could undergo a psychological assessment. Kilbride is concerned about Callen’s well-being. He wants to make sure the team is operating at its best.

