‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: The Real Reason the Season 13 Finale Was a ‘Feel Good’ Episode

One thing you likely noticed about the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 finale was that it had a “feel good” ending. No one’s life was in danger and the team seemed happy and relaxed. This isn’t typical for an NCIS franchise finale (although NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 finale also ended on a high note).

Why was the team all smiles and relaxing on the beach? Here’s the real reason we got a happy ending for the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 finale.

What happened last time on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

A lot happened during the season 13 finale. One of the biggest events was Callen’s proposal to Anna (played by Bar Paly). Fans have been waiting for this moment for a long time, so it was nice to see the couple finally making plans for a life together.

There was also great news for Kensi and Deeks. After a frustrating journey toward parenthood, the couple was approved to become Rosa’s foster parents. The team celebrated with them by throwing a surprise party at the beach.

Sam (played by LL Cool J) and his father are settling into their house. Since Sam’s father is experiencing trouble with his memory (most like Alzheimer’s), the decision was made to live together. Sam thought it was best to have his father close by so that he could make sure he was taken care of.

As far as we can tell, there are no new developments with Agents Rountree and Namazi. Some fans think there might be a romance between these two, but we don’t really see it. Who knows? No one saw the romance between NCIS’ Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight coming either.

Why the ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season 13 finale was a ‘feel good’ episode

During an interview with TV Insider, NCIS: Los Angeles executive producer R. Scott Gemmill talks about the season finale and series renewal. He explains why the season ended on an upbeat note. According to him, he wanted to make the storyline happy because he wasn’t sure if the series would be renewed. This way, fans would have some type of closure. A cliffhanger would likely be too frustrating for the viewers.

“I think partially because we didn’t know if we were going to be renewed,” says Gemmill. “So, with that in mind, we really wanted to leave the characters in a good place and hopefully leave the fans in a good place if by chance, that was our final episode.”

What to expect for ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season 14

NCIS: Los Angeles is set to return to CBS on October 9. It will air during a new time slot of Sundays at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Hetty will reportedly be back for season 14. She spent some time away from the team so she could attend to a mission in Syria. Thankfully, the rest of the cast will also return. You’ll see more of LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, Caleb Castille, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, and Gerald McRaney.

