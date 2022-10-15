‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: The Team Attempts to Rescue Two Kidnapped Architects and Kensi and Deeks Make a Decision About Rosa

This week, the NCIS: Los Angeles team will have to stay alert. They’re on the lookout for two architects who have been kidnapped. The agents need to find them and decide how to proceed with the rescue. Kensi and Deeks also have a decision to make regarding their daughter, Rosa. Here’s what to expect during the next episode of NCIS: Los Angeles.

The NCIS LA team must find two missing architects

During NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 2 (titled “Of Value”), the team searches for two missing architects. These aren’t just any architects. The husband–and-wife team design secure facilities and they have a contract with the Department of Defense, so their knowledge is highly valuable to criminals.

Kensi and Deeks make a decision about Rosa

During episode 2, it becomes clear to Kensi and Deeks that Rosa needs help with her schoolwork. They decide to get her help so that she will have a chance at doing well in school.

It was hinted at the end of episode 1 that Rosa needs help with math. Kensi and Deeks asked agent Rountree (played by Caleb Castille) how good he is at calculus. He says his calculus skills are better than his algebra skills. Kensi and Deeks decide that’s good enough and joke that he can help Rosa with math. “Roundtree does math!” shouts Deeks.

What happened last time on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

During the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 premiere, we see how Sam and his father are adjusting. At this point, Sam is more like the parent and his father is more like the child. Sam’s father wants his space and freedom, but Sam is trying to keep him safe and protected. Sam gets a scare after the home attendant calls and tells him his father left the senior center with a woman.

Episode 1 also mentions Hetty (played by Linda Hunt), who was thought to be dead. Kilbride (played by Gerald McRaney) and Callen (played by Chris O’Donnell) received information that the remains of a small woman were found near an abandoned school that had been ambushed. There were documents with the body that identified the woman as Trudy Chambers, an alias Hetty used.

Later in the episode, it’s revealed the remains were not Hetty’s. It’s likely she placed her ID with the body so that people would think she was dead. However, this is a clue that Hetty is in trouble. Callen asks Kilbride if he can go out and look for her, but he rejects his request. According to Kilbride, “There’s not a snowball’s chance in hell.”

Will Hetty return to NCIS: Los Angeles?

One thing you might wonder is if Hetty will ever come back to the NCIS:LA team. Thankfully, Linda Hunt will reprise her role as Hetty. NCIS: Los Angeles executive producer R. Scott Gemmill says the actor will return this season, reports Variety.

“Hetty has been an integral force within the agency and an especially important part of Callen’s past,” Gemmill told the publication. “As Callen starts thinking about his upcoming wedding to Anna, he would want Hetty present.”

