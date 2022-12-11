‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Who Plays Arkady?

NCIS: Los Angeles has a recurring cast that’s just as lively as the cast regulars. One recurring character who often steals the show is Arkady. Meet the actor who plays Anna Kolchek’s father on NCIS: Los Angeles.

Arkady Kolcheck on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

Vyto Ruginis and Chris O’Donnell | Neil Jacobs/CBS via Getty Images

Arkady Kolcheck is the father of Anna Kolcheck, Callen’s fiancé. He’s quite protective over Anna, but he has grown to trust Callen. Daniela Ruah (she plays Kensi Blye) spoke about Callen and Anna’s upcoming nuptials and discussed why it has taken so long for the TV couple to get married.

“So, Anna keeps trying to set a date for their wedding, and Callen (played by Chris O’Donnell) seems to be avoiding it at all costs,” she tells TV Line. “At first, as an audience, we’re with her, like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he finally reveals what the real issue is, which is Hetty’s not there and he’s still very attached to her.”

Ruah says Callen sees Hetty as his mother, so he can’t bear to get married without her there. “Callen is a skilled, intelligent, independent agent who’s gone rogue multiple times, but there’s just something about Hetty that keeps that umbilical cord tied, and the fact that she has disappeared makes it very difficult for him to live with not knowing everything about himself.”

Who plays Arkady on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’?

Arkady is played by Vyto Ruginis. His character was introduced in 2009 during NCIS: Los Angeles Season 1 Episode 7, titled “Pushback.” One of Ruginis’ early roles was an appearance in the 1985 TV series American Playhouse. The following year, he had a role in the film Jumpin’ Jack Flash. Some of Ruginis’ other acting appearances include roles in Murder, She Wrote, Law & Order, and JAG.

Who plays Anna Kolcheck on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles?’

The actress who plays Anna Kolcheck is Bar Paly. Her first credited appearance on NCIS: Los Angeles was in a 2016 episode titled “Matryoshka Part 1.” Before that, she had two uncredited appearances back in 2015. Although Paly’s character is in a relationship with Callen, she initially returned to the show because she had an important message for him. She needed to let him know he was in danger and that he would need to work with his enemy to put end a trafficking ring.

What’s next for ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

A three-hour crossover event will take place in January 2023. Part of the crossover will occur during NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 9 (titled “A Long Time Coming”). Cast members from NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawaii will appear across the NCIS universe.

The folks over at Paramount released a synopsis of the upcoming episode. Here’s what to expect: “While Agent Rountree and Fatima are searching for Kilbride, who has been MIA, they are ambushed and learn that every member of the team has a $200,000 bounty on their head via the dark web. The NCIS team must save Agent Rountree and find Kilbride while every cartel, hit man, gang and psychopath hunts them down.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.