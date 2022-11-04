‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Who Plays Sam Hanna’s Dad on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’?

NCIS: Los Angeles has given viewers a peek inside the relationship between Sam Hanna (played by LL Cool J) and his father, Raymond Hanna. They don’t always see eye-to-eye, but it’s clear they have a strong bond and love each other dearly. Who plays Sam’s father? Here’s what we know.

Sam Hanna and his father recently became housemates

LL Cool J and Richard Gant | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Sam Hanna recently started taking care of his father, Raymond Hanna. Raymond has dementia, so Sam recently had his father move in with him. He didn’t feel like he could safely live at home alone.

Sam worries about his father. Their relationship has changed. Sam is more like the parent and Raymond s more like the child. Raymond gets annoyed with Sam because he’s always asking him where he’s going and what he’s doing. He’s trying to protect his father, but Raymond just wants his freedom.

Who plays Sam Hanna’s father on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’?

RELATED: ‘NCIS’: Who Plays Gage Winchester, Agent Jessica Knight’s Ex-Boyfriend?

Sam Hanna’s father is played by Richard Gant. He made his first on-screen appearance as Raymond Hanna during NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 20 (titled “Work & Family”).

One of Gant’s early roles was in the 1980 film Night of the Juggler. That same year he appeared in the TV movie Attica. Some of his other acting roles include appearances in The Wonder Years, Greenleaf, Men of a Certain Age, General Hospital, and Special Unit 2.

Who plays Sam Hanna’s son on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’?

Aiden Hanna is played by Tye White. He made his NCIS: Los Angeles debut in 2014 during season 6 episode 11 (titled “Humbug”). One of White’s early roles was in a 2010 short film titled Hopeless. That same year, he appeared in the film Life of the Party, in which he played the character LeBron. Some of White’s other acting appearances include roles in American Auto, Chicago Fire, and American Crime Story.

Aiden Hanna’s character has a sister named Kamran Hanna. Kamran is played by actor Kayla Smith. She made her first NCIS: Los Angeles appearance during season 12 episode 6, titled “If the Fates Allow.” Some of Smith’s acting appearances include roles in All American, Star, Black Lightning, and Switched at Birth.

What happened last time on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

During NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 4 (titled “Dead Stick”), Sam receives a call that his son, Aiden, had an accident and his plane went down. This was a troubling call for Sam because he lost his wife, Michelle Hanna. She was a CIA Agent who was killed during NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 Episode 3 (titled “Uncaged”).

Aiden survives after his plane goes down, but now he’s under investigation. Sam’s son is being accused of causing the crash. Aiden is highly trained and would never cause a plane to go down intentionally, so it’s important for him to clear his name. Aiden attended Keating Military Academy, which is the same academy his grandfather and father attended.

Although Aiden is highly trained, he has a reputation for losing his temper, executive producer R. Scott Gemmill tells TV Insider. “Aiden has a reputation as a hot dog,” says Gemmill. “He’s been reprimanded for his flight behavior.”

The NCIS: Los Angeles team helps with the investigation. “They investigate mechanical error, the ground crew, something within the new technology of the jets that somebody hasn’t been honest about,” adds Gemmill. “Hopefully, one exonerates Aiden.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.