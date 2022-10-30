‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Who Plays Sam Hanna’s Son, Aiden?

The upcoming episode of NCIS: Los Angeles focuses on Sam Hanna’s son, Aiden. He’s in trouble and the NCIS LA team must come to his aid. Here’s what we know about the actor who plays Sam’s son.

Sam Hanna gets troubling news in the next episode of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

During NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 4 (titled “Dead Stick”), Sam receives a call that his son, Aiden, had an accident and his plane went down. This was a troubling call for Sam because he lost his wife, Michelle Hanna. She was a CIA Agent who was killed during NCIS: Los Angeles Season 8 Episode 3 (titled “Uncaged”).

Aiden survives after his plane goes down, but now he’s under investigation. Sam’s son is being accused of causing the crash. Aiden is highly trained and would never cause a plane to go down intentionally, so it’s important for him to clear his name. Aiden attended Keating Military Academy, which is the same academy his grandfather and father attended.

Although Aiden is highly trained, he has a reputation for losing his temper, executive producer R. Scott Gemmill tells TV Insider. “Aiden has a reputation as a hot dog,” says Gemmill. “He’s been reprimanded for his flight behavior.”

The NCIS: Los Angeles team helps with the investigation. “They investigate mechanical error, the ground crew, something within the new technology of the jets that somebody hasn’t been honest about,” adds Gemmill. “Hopefully, one exonerates Aiden.”

Aiden Hanna on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

Aiden Hanna is played by Tye White. He made his NCIS: Los Angeles debut in 2014 during season 6 episode 11 (titled “Humbug”). One of White’s early roles was in a 2010 short film titled Hopeless. That same year, he appeared in the film Life of the Party, in which he played the character LeBron. Some of White’s other acting appearances include roles in American Auto, Chicago Fire, and American Crime Story.

Aiden Hanna’s character has a sister named Kamran Hanna. Kamran is played by actor Kayla Smith. She made her first NCIS: Los Angeles appearance during season 12 episode 6, titled “If the Fates Allow.” Some of Smith’s acting appearances include roles in All American, Star, Black Lightning, and Switched at Birth.

Sam Hanna on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

Sam Hanna is played by actor and rapper LL Cool J. He made his first movie appearance in the 1985 film Krush Groove, in which he performed the song, “I Can’t Live Without My Radio.” In 1986 LL Cool J appeared in the movie Wildcats. By 1991, the rapper played Billy in the film The Hard Way, starring Michael J. Fox and James Woods.

In 1995, LL Cool J starred in his own TV show, titled In the House. He played Marion Hill until the series ended in 1999. His other acting roles include appearances in Any Given Sunday, In Too Deep, House, and 30 Rock.

