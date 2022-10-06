‘NCIS’ Season 20 Episode 4: The Team Looks for a Serial Killer

NCIS Season 20 Episode 4 is going to be a nail-biter. During this episode, the team is on the hunt for a serial killer. Here’s what to expect next time on the CBS TV series.

The NCIS team tracks down a killer

During NCIS Season 20 Episode 4 (titled “Leave No Trace”), Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole) and his team are on the lookout for a very dangerous person. They’re trying to track down a murderer suspected of killing people in national parks.

At the beginning of the sneak speak for episode 4, we see a man lying on the ground. Someone the agents questioned said he thought it was a bear attack, but Jimmy Palmer interjects, saying, “Bears don’t kill with knives.”

When Torres asks about the murders, he learns there have been three victims within a span of eight weeks. “We have a serial killer hunting in our national parks,” adds Palmer.

What happened last time on ‘NCIS’

NCIS Season 20 Episode 3 (titled “Unearth”), showed us a softer side of Torres (played by Wilmer Valderrama). When Torres and Dr. Grace are kidnapped, he jumps into action and does his best to keep the situation under control.

During their time together, Torres learns more about his therapist. For the first time, Torres sees Dr. Grace’s vulnerable side. She’s clearly frightened and upset by the situation. However, Torres steps in and calms Dr. Grace down. He even gives her some life advice toward the end of the episode.

At one point during the episode, Dr. Grace mentions her husband. She reveals that she and her husband are no longer living together. Torres suggests that she pick up the phone and call him. Before the episode ends, we see her with the phone in her hand, ready to dial.

What else is happening in the ‘NCIS’ universe

One exciting development in the works is a crossover between NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawaii. The crossover event is set to air in January 2023, reports Entertainment Weekly. The crossover with focus on the NCIS agents and their attempt to capture a hitman targeting the team.

NCIS: Los Angeles returns to CBS on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. During NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1 (titled “The Body Stitchers”), the team works with the FBI after a group of murderers known as “the body stitchers” resurfaces. They avoided capture by NCIS years ago.

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast has gone through some changes over the last two years, but you’ll see all the same faces. Chris O’Donnell will reprise his role as G. Callen, LL Cool J plays Sam Hanna, Linda Hunt plays Hetty Lange, Gerald McRaney plays Admiral Hollace Kilbride, Daniela Ruah plays Kensi Blye, Eric Christian Olsen plays Marty Deeks, Caleb Castille plays Devin Roundtree, and Medalion Rahimi plays Fatima Namazi.

