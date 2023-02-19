Here’s Why Neighbors Lisa Vanderpump and Lizzo Need a Reality Show ASAP

It is a bit of a surprise to hear the names Lisa Vanderpump and Lizzo together.

Vanderpump is a 62-year-old reality star, restaurant owner, and entrepreneur, while Lizzo is a 34-year-old singing sensation. The Vanderpump Rules star hails from London, and the “About Damn Time” singer is from Houston.

Who would think their paths would ever cross? But cross they did, and now some are calling for the duo to star in their own reality show.

Lisa Vanderpump congratulates Lizzo for her Grammy win

Lizzo is not just a talented singer and performer, she is also dedicated to change and inspiring those around her. The songstress is an advocate for body positivity and mental health.

Lizzo recently received the 2023 Grammy Award for Record of the Year for “About Damn Time”.

“I like to believe that not only can people do good, but we just are good. We are good, inherently,” she said in her speech. “And anybody at home who feels misunderstood or on the outside looking in like I did, just stay true to yourself because I promise you, you will attract people in your life who believe in you and support you.”

Vanderpump took to Instagram to post a pic of the two of them together and captioned it,

“Proud of you darling! Congrats #grammys @lizzobeeating”

The post was immediately flooded with positive comments about the unlikely duo, “oh wow where do they know each other from haha,” and “Lisa is so real for this.”

There were also many calls for their own reality show, “A reality show with you two and Trixie Mattel, please!” “This is the duo we need” and “I can’t wait for your show to start.”

Should Lisa Vanderpump and Lizzo have a reality show?

This unlikely duo might just make a great reality show.

For one thing, they are neighbors. Vanderpump’s Beverly Hills estate, Villa Rosa, has been featured often on her reality shows. Not only does the home have ponies, swans, and tons of roses, but it also has Lizzo very close by.

Harry Styles originally owned the house across the road from Villa Rosa, but never actually moved in. Lizzo, who once lived in her car, bought the mansion for $15 million.

Vanderpump did not meet Styles, but she has become good friends with her new neighbor. “Lizzo is such a darling girl,” she told E! News. “She’s very bold on stage, but she’s a sweetheart. And yeah, we drink rosé together. She’s very kind and she calls me ‘The Queen’ when really, right now, ultimately, she’s ‘The Queen.'”

The two obviously have a fondness for each other. In addition to their friendship, they are both super-confident and brazenly honest. This could all make for great reality TV.

Lisa Vanderpump’s reality TV history

Vanderpump has plenty of Bravo reality TV experience. She was one of the original Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where she spent 9 seasons.

She left the show in 2019 after a very controversial season where she fought with many of her castmates. “Puppygate” pitted her against the other women when a puppy adopted by Dorit Kemsley from her shelter, Vanderpump Dogs, ended up in a kill shelter. She was accused of leaking the story to Radar Online, which she vehemently denied.

This was not the end of her reality TV career. She already had her own Bravo spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, which revolves around LVP and the young staff in her restaurants, SUR Restaurant & Lounge, Pump Restaurant, and Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar, in West Hollywood, California.

Vanderpump and Lizzo are both very busy ladies but a new reality show with the two would surely be a hit.