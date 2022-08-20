Neil Patrick Harris Was Like His ‘Doogie Howser, M.D.’ Character in 1 Notable Way

Neil Patrick Harris, beloved actor and magician, recently sat down with GQ to discuss some of his most iconic characters from the past like those in Gone Girl, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, How I Met Your Mother and Starship Troopers. Of course, he also had to talk about Doogie Howser, M.D.

There’s no doubt that without the sitcom Harris wouldn’t have quite the level of fame he has today. In fact, some of his most iconic roles are a direct result of his child stardom. And being a kid in Hollywood helped him relate to the character.

How Neil Patrick Harris landed his role in ‘Doogie Howser, M.D.’

Neil Patrick Harris in ‘Doogie Howser M.D.’ | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

When talking to GQ, Harris pointed out that he was just an unknown kid from New Mexico when he was first “randomly” cast in a Whoopi Goldberg movie called Clara’s Heart (1988). Because of that movie, Harris ended up with an agent. But his parents only wanted him to star in films due to their busy schedules.

However, they made an exception for Doogie Howser, M.D. Harris didn’t immediately land the part, however. Following his audition, the network commissioned a nationwide search. In the end, they came back to Harris, and the rest is history. Doogie Howser M.D. premiered on ABC in 1989, running for four seasons.

Neil Patrick Harris and Doogie Howser were both teenagers leading adult lives

Teenage Harris and Doogie Howser shared one important trait: They were the same age. While his character was going through puberty and dealing with teenage angst, so was Harris. But their lifestyles were different from most teens.

“We were both experiencing really weird professional lives outside of what adolescent life would be,” the actor explained. “He in a hospital, me [on] a hospital set. I felt great kinship to him,” Harris added. Growing up in the public eye isn’t easy, though. Harris expressed that the show creators had sort of hoped that he might look like a cute kid forever, which made it awkward when Harris grew tall so quickly after puberty fully kicked in when he was 16.

There’s a ‘Doogie Howser, M.D’ reboot on Disney+

Following its initial run, Doogie Howser M.D. went into syndication, making its impact great enough that strangers still call Harris “Doogie” to this day. After being “unceremoniously canceled” Harris is therefore pretty grateful that the show has managed to make such a long-term impact. Its solidification as an iconic show is all the more reinforced by its revival on Disney+, where the character and premise have been reimagined to center on a young woman. The series, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. premiered in 2021, with a second season on the way.

Harris naturally gave his blessing to the new series. He wasn’t able to appear in a cameo role in the first season due to COVID-19-related shooting issues, Harris told Variety “I’m so happy” when asked about the reboot.

