Netflix’s ‘Firefly Lane’ Is Not the Only Screen Version of Kristin Hannah’s Books

Firefly Lane is an extremely popular series on Netflix. The show was adapted from the 2009 best-selling book of the same name by Kristin Hannah.

Hannah is a former attorney who became an award-winning author. It is certainly not her only hit novel. As of now, she has written more than 20 books and is still going strong.

Some of her most popular are The Great Alone, The Four Winds, Winter Garden, Between Sisters, On Mystic Lake, and of course, Firefly Lane.

But Firefly Lane is not her only title being adapted for the screen.

What is ‘Firefly Lane’?

Firefly Lane, the book and the series, is a true testament to the power of women’s friendships. It is the story of Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) and Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl), who meet as teens living on the same street and form a bond that lasts for 30 years.

Their friendship spans three decades, from the 1970s to the early 2000s. Through the years, the girls go through both good and bad times. Some problems are just growing pains, teen angst and relationship woes, but the girls also deal with serious issues.

Tully has to go through life with a neglectful, addicted mother, while Kate eventually battles breast cancer.

There is a huge rift between the friends, and while the reasons differ in the novel vs. the series, it is hard to see the best friends part ways. The audience always cheers for them as a team.

Other Kristin Hannah novels being made into movies

Firefly Lane is the first of Hannah’s work to be seen on the screen, but it is definitely not the last.

Next up is The Nightingale, which is being produced by TriStar Pictures for the big screen. It is the story of two estranged sisters who struggle to survive World War II in very different ways. The stars of the movie are real-life sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning. It is the first time the two will play sisters in a movie. There is no release date set for The Nightingale.

The Great Alone is also set to become a movie by TriStar. Julia Cox will be the screenwriter. The book is about a former POW and Vietnam Veteran, who is changed by the war and becomes volatile. He moves his family to a small town in Alaska to live off the grid. So far, there has been no one named to star in the film and no release date has been set.

Season 2 of ‘Firefly Lane’

Firefly Lane season 2 has been released in two parts. The first half was released in December 2022. In it, we got the answer to the season 1 cliffhanger — Kate stops speaking to Tully because of a car accident.

Tully allowed Kate’s daughter Marah to go out with a friend although her mom told her no. Marah ends up in trouble at a frat party and calls for Tully to pick her up. She did, even though she’d had a couple of drinks, and there was a car accident. Kate refuses to forgive her best friend and is later diagnosed with breast cancer.

Fans are anxiously awaiting to find out if the friendship is saved and if Kate will survive. Part 2 will be released on June 8, 2023.