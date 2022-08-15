Netflix’s ‘Locke & Key’: A Complete List of Keys and Their Powers

For three seasons, Locke & Key told the magical tale of the Locke family, who discovered several powerful keys throughout their home, aptly named Keyhouse. Each key unlocked a different magical tool or ability that aided the Lockes in their epic battle against demons from another dimension. In total, the adaptation of the comic book series had 24 keys. Now that Locke & Key has ended on Netflix, here’s a handy list of the keys in the show.

[Spoiler alert: The fourth section of this story contains spoilers for Locke & Key Season 3.]

Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke in ‘Locke & Key’ Season 3 | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

‘Locke & Key’ Season 1 keys

When the Lockes first moved into Keyhouse, they had no idea about their family’s history with magical keys. Bode Locke (Jackson Robert Scott) discovered the first key and showed it to his siblings, Tyler (Connor Jessup) and Kinsey (Emilia Jones). From there, the kids found 11 more keys, learning about the powers along the way — and making some mistakes as they figured it all out.

Season 1 keys:

Anywhere Key : Unlocks any door and allows its user to visit anywhere in the world, as long as the person has seen the place before.

: Unlocks any door and allows its user to visit anywhere in the world, as long as the person has seen the place before. Mirror Key : When used on a mirror, it opens a portal to a dimension filled with mirrors.

: When used on a mirror, it opens a portal to a dimension filled with mirrors. Echo Key : Used at the Wellhouse to recall an Echo of any dead person.

: Used at the Wellhouse to recall an Echo of any dead person. Identity Key : Can be inserted into someone’s chin to turn them into any person who does not already exist.

: Can be inserted into someone’s chin to turn them into any person who does not already exist. Matchstick Key : Creates fire when struck against something. Can also make a human combust.

: Creates fire when struck against something. Can also make a human combust. Ghost Key : Unlocks a door at Keyhouse that turns anyone into a ghost, separating spirit from body, when they pass through the doorway.

: Unlocks a door at Keyhouse that turns anyone into a ghost, separating spirit from body, when they pass through the doorway. Head Key : Unlocks a person’s head, allowing them to visit the inside of their mind.

: Unlocks a person’s head, allowing them to visit the inside of their mind. Plant Key : Can be inserted into any plant or tree to control it.

: Can be inserted into any plant or tree to control it. Shadow Key : Unlocks a silver crown that controls shadow people.

: Unlocks a silver crown that controls shadow people. Mending Key : Unlocks a cabinet that can mend any object.

: Unlocks a cabinet that can mend any object. Music Box Key : Unlocks a music box and allows its user to control any person when they say their name.

: Unlocks a music box and allows its user to control any person when they say their name. Omega Key: Unlocks the Black Door to the demon world in the caves.

‘Locke & Key’ Season 2 keys

By season 2, the Lockes learned more about their family history and became more careful with the keys. They continued to find keys on their property and even learned how to make new ones to help them fight Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira). The Lockes also learned how to make adults remember magic.

Season 2 keys:

Hercules Key : Unlocks a belt that gives its user super strength.

: Unlocks a belt that gives its user super strength. Small World Key : Used with a dollhouse replica of Keyhouse to manipulate objects inside the real Keyhouse.

: Used with a dollhouse replica of Keyhouse to manipulate objects inside the real Keyhouse. Memory Key : Inserted into a person’s chest to make them remember magic into adulthood.

: Inserted into a person’s chest to make them remember magic into adulthood. Chain Key : Unlocks a padlock that can capture any person in a chain at the user’s command.

: Unlocks a padlock that can capture any person in a chain at the user’s command. Angel Key : Unlocks a harness that gives its user angel wings and the ability to fly.

: Unlocks a harness that gives its user angel wings and the ability to fly. Demon Key : Used to make demons possess people.

: Used to make demons possess people. Alpha Key: Used to kill demons, but also kills the possessed host.

‘Locke & Key’ Season 3 keys

Finally, in Locke & Key Season 3, the entire Locke family and their close friends know about the magical keys. They’ve learned where to keep the keys safe and how to use the keys to their advantage. However, as the family finds new keys, they still experience the growing pains of learning how those keys work.

Season 3 keys:

Snow Globe Key : Unlocks a snow globe replica of Keyhouse that encases the real Keyhouse in a giant snow globe.

: Unlocks a snow globe replica of Keyhouse that encases the real Keyhouse in a giant snow globe. Animal Key : Unlocks a small door in Keyhouse that turns its user into any animal.

: Unlocks a small door in Keyhouse that turns its user into any animal. Timeshift Key : Used inside a grandfather clock that allows someone to time travel for a brief period.

: Used inside a grandfather clock that allows someone to time travel for a brief period. Harlequin Key : Connects with a chest that becomes impenetrable and indestructible.

: Connects with a chest that becomes impenetrable and indestructible. Creation Key: A magical pen key that brings its drawings to life.

Are there more keys in Keyhouse?

A round of applause for the plant key that saved the Lockes thousands in florals for this beautiful wedding ?? pic.twitter.com/J41lV170eZ — Locke & Key (@lockekeynetflix) August 14, 2022

At the end of Locke & Key Season 3, the Locke family made the tough decision to sacrifice all the keys to the demon world in order to close the portal for good. However, in the finale’s last moments, the distinct whispers of the keys could be heard through Keyhouse’s doors. Did the Lockes still have keys to find?

If Gabriel Rodriguez and Joe Hill’s comic books are any indication, the answer is yes. The comics have nearly 40 keys in total. If that’s the case in the Netflix series, the Lockes have way more key hunting to do. Unfortunately, without a season 4, Locke & Key fans will never know if the family does discover more keys.

All three seasons of Locke & Key are now streaming on Netflix.

