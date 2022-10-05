Netflix Is Stalling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Docuseries But Not Because That’s What the Sussexes Want, Commentator Claims

It looks like everyone waiting to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s docuseries will have to wait a little longer.

There has been plenty of chatter ever since the duke and duchess inked a deal with Netflix that they weren’t delivering content. But more recently we’ve learned that they have been filming during some of their trips. However, if you were hoping to see a behind-the-scenes look at their time in the Big Apple or clips at the Invictus Games, you’re going to have to wait because Netflix is delaying the docuseries. Read on to find out why.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 – One Year To Go launch event | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan and Harry have been trying to delay the series despite push from streaming giant

Meghan and Harry releasing content for Netflix is something fans have been hearing about for years. Back in September 2020, Variety reported that the pair signed a contract worth more than $100 million to do so. At the time the Sussexes released a statement that read: “Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection. Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”

However, they haven’t released any content yet, and an animated series Meghan had been getting ready to work on was axed by the streaming giant. There have been rumblings that Netflix began to pressure the couple to put something together and that’s when Meghan and Harry started taking trips to New York and abroad with a camera crew to film a docuseries about their lives. However, they reportedly tried to push the series’ release back until 2023 even though Netflix wanted it done by the end of 2022.

But now it appears that the duke and duchess are getting their wish.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak onstage during Global Citizen Live | Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Why Netflix has decided to stall the series now

According to royal expert Neil Sean, Netflix is stalling the series now but not because Harry and Meghan want them to, or because of Queen Elizabeth II’s recent death, or because they want to edit out some remarks about the new monarch King Charles III. Sean was told the reason is because Netflix doesn’t feel like there is enough content yet and they want more.

“On this docuseries, a very good source told me that the bottom line is that there just isn’t enough content,” Sean told Fox Business (per Express). “You have the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, a bit of footage in New York. But they are not allowed to use the footage from the queen’s state funeral, and you have a little bit from when they came over for the Platinum Jubilee.”

He added: “I understand why Netflix are wondering what they are going to do with it. It has nothing to do with claims that they are trying to cut unsavory remarks about King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.”

What else the Sussexes docuseries is expected to include

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arriving at the United Nations Headquarters | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

There have been several different claims about what the docuseries will include in addition to the footage of the couple on the road. Multiple outlets reported that Meghan and Harry allowed cameras to shoot inside their Montecito home at one point and fans are hoping that means their two children, Archie and Lilibet, will be featured in the series. It’s still anyone’s guess though if it will include them but as royal expert Richard Eden noted, something the show will need to include is “drama.”

“For any good fly-on-the-wall documentary, you need some tension, you need drama, otherwise, it’s just boring, isn’t it? You know, Netflix, they do want bang for their buck,” Eden said (per Marie Claire). “Look, [the Sussexes] always been keen to keep the children out of the public eye, but then when they gave that interview to Oprah Winfrey, what did we see? We saw Archie, you know, along the beach, and we saw the first glimpses of family. So, I’m sure Netflix, if they’re paying that money, would expect to see the children as well.”

