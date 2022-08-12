‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3: Do Devi and Paxton Stay Together? – It’s Complicated

The time has come to see if Devi goes through her junior year in a committed relationship with Paxton in Never Have I Ever Season 3. Her journey has been rough, from two-timing Ben and Paxton to choosing Paxton at the end of Never Have I Ever Season 2. While Devi has the ultimate hottie on her arm, certain insecurities lead to turmoil. Do Paxton and Devi stay together by the finale of Never Have I Ever Season 3?

An anonymous DM has Devi questioning her relationship with Paxton in ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3

The season begins with Devi on top of the world, walking into high school with Paxton. Devi’s friends reassure her that her social status has skyrocketed, but Devi overhears the popular girl saying she might be a “slut” and one of the reasons why Paxton is dating her. Or the fact that she is not giving into sexual temptation like his past girlfriends.

Hearing people doubt their relationship gets into Devi’s head. But when Devi sets herself straight, it goes downhill when she receives an anonymous Instagram DM. The DM states Paxton is not who he says he is and that the sender was once in Devi’s shoes.

While Devi promises Paxton not to engage, her friends convince her otherwise. With the help of another student, they narrowed down the list of suspects. A new message reveals the person knew Devi lost her father while playing Debussy at the spring concert. Devi has an epiphany and realizes the sender is Hailey from orchestra

Hailey soon reveals she and Paxton grew up together. One day, they kissed, and Hailey thought she and Paxton would become official. But the next day, Paxton ghosted her, and she joined orchestra. While Devi trusts Paxton, the information takes a toll.

Paxton breaks up with Devi over her insecurities

Devi likes her boyfriend but knowing he can ghost someone has her in a frenzy. While hanging out with Paxton, Devi comes clean and reveals the sender was Hailey. Paxton admits it happened, but not to be mean. He was flustered and did not know how to deal with the situation and avoided her.

He explains he does not want to apologize for what he did, despite knowing it was wrong. Devi lashes out and says she cannot date someone who knows they hurt another person. Later, Paxton realizes his ego is a problem and tells Devi he will apologize. Paxton’s apology to Hailey at school turns into an apology to every female student he has wronged.

While Devi is happy, it leads to trouble. Having apologized to Hailey rekindles Paxton’s friendship with her. She and Paxton start hanging out too close for comfort for Devi. It does not help when a Valentine’s Day survey has him better matched with Hailey, and Paxton lies to Devi about it.

When Devi learns he, Hailey, and his friends went paintballing, she shows up unannounced. The game ends when Paxton shoots Devi instead of Hailey. It leads to an argument about Devi’s jealousy and not understanding why Paxton chose her. In the end, Paxton says he cannot keep trying to convince her about his feelings and breaks up with Devi.

Do they get back together in the finale of ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3?

That is right; Paxton becomes the one to end it with Devi for a justifiable reason. There is a time-lapse of the school year, and Devi has come to terms with the breakup. Paxton is also dating someone new and who Devi describes as a “skankosaurus.” While Devi continues to move on, it seems that Paxton still has feelings.

At Trent’s house party, Devi is forced to bring her mother’s friend’s son, Des, who is a hottie. But when Devi sees Paxton and his girlfriend, she cannot handle it. Des eases her worry and makes her laugh. To get back as Paxton, he invites her to dance. While Devi and Des lock eyes, Paxton looks at them with a hurt expression and jealousy.

For the rest of the season, Devi moves on from Paxton. But Paxton starts to realize he misses the things Devi used to do that pushed him out of his comfort zone. By the end of Never Have I Ever Season 3, Paxton and Devi part ways but amicably and in the best way.

Paxton realizes Devi brought out the best in him and made him realize he was not just the “pretty boy.” Thanks to Devi’s influence on him, he gives a resonating speech at graduation and gets into college in Arizona.

