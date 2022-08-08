‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3: Release Time, Episode Count, and More

While Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) seems to have landed her ultimate hottie in the trailer for Never Have I Ever Season 3, the Netflix series spells out trouble. Fans see her story continue as she enters another year of high school with Paxton (Darren Barnet) and teen drama. Here is everything to know about Never Have I Ever Season 3, from release time and more.

When is the ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 release time?

After the events of the second season finale, Devi makes it official with Paxton. The season trailer shows the teen couple making their grand entrance at the high school. It effectively leaves everyone in shock as Devi’s social status rises. But for Devi, romance and high school have not been easy.

Devi finds herself conflicted with Paxton’s decision to date her and begins questioning if they are meant to be. But the trailer gives a tiny hint that the season will bring back the feelings between Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Devi.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 promises new teenage shenanigans with a release time of 12:01 a.m. PT on Friday, Aug. 12. Will Devi finally be confident enough to enjoy her new relationship? Or will her head get the best of her?

RELATED: ‘Vampire Academy’: Sisi Stringer Explains Rose and Dimitri’s Age-Gap Romance Isn’t a Problem: ‘Rose Is of Age’

‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 episode count

Netflix keeps to the formula that has worked for Never Have I Ever for prior seasons. Never Have I Ever Season 3 will also have ten episodes and hopefully end on a cliffhanger for the fourth season. The season not only has more drama for Devi but some new faces and characters.

At the end of the season trailer, fans meet Des (Anirudh Pisharody). Devi is at a house party when she explains the only way she was allowed to was if she brought her mother’s friend’s son. She is under the impression that Des is a certified nerd. Much to her surprise, Des is a heartthrob. He might cause some trouble for Devi, who tends to be swayed by cute boys.

According to Deadline, Des is “an Indian American teen who’s as smart as Devi but goes to an elite private school.” Never Have I Ever Season 3 will also be the acting debut of Reese Witherspoon’s son, Deacon Phillippe. He will play the role of Parker, Devi’s nemesis, who is also friends with Des.

RELATED: ‘The Witcher’ Season 3: An Update on Cast, Synopsis, and More as COVID-19 Halts Production

‘Never Have I Ever’ is renewed for Season 4 on Netflix

Before the release of Never Have I Ever Season 3, the series was greenlighted for a fourth and final season on Netflix. For some fans, it was heartbreaking to know that Devi’s coming-of-age journey would end.

For now, there are no details about the storyline. It was reported that Love, Victor star Michael Cimino would join the final season as a character named Ethan. He is described as the new heartthrob for the series. In an interview from April with Entertainment Weekly, creator Mindy Kaling explains the series is ending to fit the high school timeline.

RELATED: ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2: Creator Confirms New Novel Character for the Following Season