‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 Trailer Is Full of Teen Drama, Sexual Desire, and Relationship Turmoil

The first trailer for Netflix’s Never Have I Ever Season 3 has dropped, making the anticipation for the season even greater. The new season takes off right after the second season’s finale, where Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) picks Paxton (Darren Barnet) as her boyfriend. The Never Have I Ever Season 3 trailer reveals Devi is not confident in her popular relationship and the introduction of a new school hottie.

Devi skyrockets to popularity but makes her question her relationship

Devi has had a long and tumultuous journey regarding her social status and finding the ultimate boyfriend. Fans watched as the unassuming Devi found herself in a complex love triangle between Ben and the school’s hottest student, Paxton. Devi sinned and dated each of them behind each other’s backs in the second season.

When her plan fails, and Ben begins a relationship with Aneesa (Megan Suri), she is again conflicted by her emotions. But at the end of the second season, Devi chooses and picks Paxton as the person she wants to be in a relationship with.

The trailer for Never Have I Ever Season 3 kicks off with Paxton and Devi’s relationship going public. It becomes the biggest news at school. Devi’s friends explain her relationship skyrocketed her to the top of the food chain. But it also comes with problems. Every female student is envious, jealous, and mad at Devi for scoring Paxton.

Sooner rather than later, Devi loses her confidence, leading to trouble. Devi overhears people questioning why Paxton is with a person like Devi. The comments get in her head, and Devi questions her relationship. Paxton argues that Devi is the one who sees them as incompatible. Devi’s therapist questions, “Did we discover that being in a relationship doesn’t solve all of our problems.”

‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 trailer explores more teen hormones and a new character

The underlying comedic and realistic twist to the Netflix series is its ability to talk about teen hormones, sex, and more. It seems that Never Have I Ever Season 3 is ramping up the sexual desires and tensions of the main characters.

The trailer raises the heat with shots of Devi and Paxton giving in to their official relationship with heavy make-out sessions. Fans also get a shot at Paxton’s infamous washboard abs. For Devi, it is a dream come true.

What is a teen show without a bit of sexual desire when Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) tells Eleanor (Ramona Young), “You’re the horniest person I know.” But the season will also dive into the dark side when Devi overhears a classmate wonder if she is a “huge slut.”

The trailer Never Have I Ever Season 3 also teases turmoil when Aneesa sees Devi and Ben closer than ever. But the real kicker for the season is the newcomer Des (Anirudh Pisharody). The supposed “nerd” is anything but and is a total hottie. Will he be trouble for Devi or a new chance for Aneesa?

‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 will premiere in August

Summer may be ending, but August has one final hoorah with Never Have I Ever Season 3. According to Entertainment Weekly, the third season will premiere Friday, August 12. The season will have 10 episodes. But fans can easily watch the season, knowing that Netflix approved the series for a fourth and final season.

With the third season trailer showing relationship turmoil again, will Devi finally come into her own in the fourth season? Will she realize that school popularity and a sizzling romance are not worth it? Fans will have to wait to see how it unfolds in Never Have I Ever Season 3.

ok i am ALSO not lady whistleboy but i do have the tea… never have i ever returns august 12!!!! pic.twitter.com/HM4VF9oTLg — Never Have I Ever (@neverhaveiever) May 8, 2022

