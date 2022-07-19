‘New Amsterdam’ Season 5 Premiere Date, Casting News, and More

New Amsterdam fans know the clock is ticking on resolving the loose ends from the Season 4 finale: Not only are many characters in limbo following the hurricane that hit New York and the hospital, but the show itself is also wrapping after a shortened fifth season this fall.

We’ll see more of a few fan-favorite cast members before the curtain closes for good and hopefully see the New Amsterdam writers give us the resolution we’re looking for with several of the main characters. Here’s what to expect when New Amsterdam is back on the air.

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin | Craig Blankenhorn/Getty Images

‘New Amsterdam’ Season 5 premieres September 20

Though the season will likely feel all too short for diehards of the NBC medical drama, New Amsterdam will be back in its normal timeslot Tuesdays at 10 p.m., with a premiere date of September 20. The series follows Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) as he attempts to reinvigorate the health care system from within at one of the country’s oldest medical institutions.

Season 5 of New Amsterdam was approved all the way back in 2020 when the network renewed the show in the middle of its second season for three additional years, Deadline recalls. The publication reported Season 5 would be the show’s last this past spring, giving viewers time to come to terms with the end of the line for some of their favorite characters ahead of the Season 4 finale.

The season will be just 13 episodes long, according to NBC’s blog, so we’ll have limited time to see what happens with each beloved cast member.

All of the cast members will return for the last season

NBC confirmed that all of the regular cast members will return for the final season, so we won’t lose anyone to real-life contract issues. In addition, Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) will be promoted to series regular, so we’ll see more of her character in the final episodes of the show.

It’s too early for Season 5 trailers and many teasers, but Executive Producer David Schulner said to expect the writers to take the main characters back to the energy they started with in the show’s first season. “…Looking at those core issues that we set up for all of our characters in Season 1, how can we bring those things to a conclusion in Season 5, knowing it’s our last?” per NBC.

At the top of most fans’ lists will be finding out what happens between Goodwin and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), who never actually got on the plane to marry Goodwin at the end of Season 4. Only time will tell if the show will appease fans clamoring for a neat conclusion to their love story.

Lead actor Ryan Eggold says the end of the show is ‘bittersweet’

Up until this fall, the medical drama followed This Is Us on the network, which Deadline suggests worked in its favor: Both shows draw audiences who wanted to follow emotionally complex storylines. This season, La Brea will be put into the 9 p.m. slot behind The Voice. The show’s vibes are quite different, though that might not be a problem if viewers are tuning in to see how the final installment of New Amsterdam plays out.

In a recent interview, Eggold said he’s excited for whatever comes next but relishes his final season on the show. “It’s bittersweet. On one hand, I’m so sad to leave behind this family that I’ve lived with for years now, but on the other hand, I’m really proud of the story we’ve been able to tell,” Eggold told the Access Daily hosts.

Previous episodes of New Amsterdam stream on Peacock.