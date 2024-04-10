Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading to the United Kingdom in May, and a source close to the couple says exactly how they think the two will be spending their few days abroad -- including seeing family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to make a visit to the United Kingdom in May 2024. Harry last returned to the UK back in February when he paid a quick visit to his father, while Meghan has not returned to Harry’s home country since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral back in 2022.

It still remains to be seen whether Harry and Meghan’s two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will accompany their parents on the trip, but an insider claims to know how the Sussexes will spend their few days in the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will leave for the UK after Archie’s birthday

Archie is celebrating his fifth birthday this year; it’s hard to believe he’s grown up so quickly. Last year, Harry flew from Charles’ coronation ceremony right back home in time for his son’s birthday, and this year, Harry and Meghan won’t leave for their UK trip until after Archie’s big day. This is fair, considering Archie is turning five and is just hitting the age where he understands when his birthday should be celebrated.

“Harry and Meghan are planning a fifth birthday party for Archie at their Montecito home on 6 May and were then going to fly over to the UK on a private jet the following day,” a source close to the couple told New Magazine, via Express.

Once Harry and Meghan arrive in the UK, they’ll of course be paying mind to the Invictus Games ceremony on May 8 — it’s the reason they’re flying over there. But sources with knowledge of the trip claim that Harry and Meghan do plan to spend time with Harry’s family during their visit. The source also claims that Archie and Lili will head to the UK (though this has not been confirmed) and that the Sussex family will spend “a few more days in the UK so the children could meet with members of Harry’s family.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Could Prince William and Prince Harry be focusing on their kids’ relationships?

Lately, there have been rumors that Prince William and Kate Middleton want their three kids to have a better relationship with Harry and Meghan’s children. And the source close to the Sussexes says that Harry and Meghan want this, too.

“Harry would love for Archie and Lilibet to have a better relationship with their cousins or even the children of some of his friends,” the source says. While it might not be so easy for Harry and William to patch up their relationship, the idea that the kids are getting older coupled with the fact that Kate is undergoing chemotherapy might be two strong reasons for the two men to work on improving things.

Harry and Meghan’s UK trip holds a lot of potential to heal the royal rift, but it will likely require effort from both sides in order for Harry to once again feel comfortable spending time with his family.