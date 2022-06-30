‘New Girl’ Fans Are Losing It Over an Easter Egg in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

New Girl fans had their eye on one building in the season 2 premiere of Only Murders in the Building, and it wasn’t the Arconia. Fox’s beloved comedy and Hulu’s mystery series collided when a New Girl Easter egg appeared in the first episode. The moment was short-lived, but it made many New Girl fans pause to celebrate on social media.

‘New Girl’ fans caught an Easter egg in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 1 features an exterior shot of a New York City art gallery, which Mabel (Selena Gomez) visits after receiving an invitation from the gallery manager, Alice (Cara Delevingne). New Girl fans immediately recognized the industrial-style building. It was the same exterior used for Jess (Zooey Deschanel), Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield), and Winston’s (Lamorne Morris) loft apartment in Los Angeles.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their excitement over the Easter egg.

“The New Girl loft on Only Murders in the Building, I just fell to my knees omg,” one person wrote.

“The New Girl loft was on screen for like 2.48473848 seconds of the new Only Murders in the Building episode and I literally felt my heart jump out my chest,” another user added.

Some fans wondered if Hulu thought viewers wouldn’t notice a famous Los Angeles building in a show about New York City.

“Can’t believe Only Murders in the Building tried to pass the New Girl LA loft building off as a warehouse in Brooklyn as if it any sitcom fan wouldn’t immediately recognize it,” one Twitter user joked.

New Girl ended in 2018 after seven seasons. However, it’s still a popular sitcom today and has become a comfort show for many fans. The series follows Jess as she moves into the loft with Nick, Schmidt, and Winston after a rough break-up.

The ‘New Girl’ loft in Los Angeles has appeared in other shows

The trendy interior of the New Girl loft was built on a soundstage in LA. However, the exterior is a very real work-live apartment building called Binford Lofts. Fans can visit the building in LA’s downtown Arts District on Traction Avenue.

Apartments.com describes Binford Lofts as “bright and spacious with an urban flair.”

“Located in the heart of the Arts District of Downtown LA, Binford offers extreme walk-worthy accessible to all of downtown’s best restaurants, Art galleries, and much more!” the description reads. “The stunning industrial art decoy style exterior and lobby of the building were celebrated in the design of the interior unit finishes. Both classic and modern at the same time.”

Only Murders in the Building and New Girl are just two shows that have used the exterior of Binford Lofts. It also appeared in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story as the murder scene.

The ‘New Girl’ loft isn’t the only famous structure in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

It seems fitting that Only Murders in the Building would use a famous apartment building as an art gallery. After all, the main location for the series is another famous apartment building. In real life, the Arconia is The Belnord in Manhattan, a historic apartment complex. The building has more than 200 apartments and a 2,000-square-foot courtyard.

New Girl fans will have to keep watching Only Murders in the Building Season 2 on Hulu to see if the loft shows up again. New episodes drop every Tuesday.

