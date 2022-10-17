New ‘RHONY’ Cast Met With Mixed Fan Reactions

Andy Cohen announced the new Real Housewives of New York City at BravoCon and some RHONY purists don’t seem to be on board.

Cohen and Bravo teased for months that RHONY would not only be re-booted with a new cast, but the network would add a “Legacy” spin-off that included the original fan favorites. The new RHONY cast announcement should not have come as a surprise to anyone. But some fans just can’t seem to embrace them.

Some fans already pledge not to watch the new ‘RHONY’ cast

Cohen announced that the new RHONY Season 14 cast will include Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.

Almost immediately some fans said, “meh” to the lineup. Twitter lit up like a Christmas tree with several fans not feeling the love. “I’m sorry but not one of these women is going to s*** themselves, get arrested or throw a prosthetic limb at someone on camera. keep it!!!” one person tweeted.

Others tweeted a throwback RHONY cast photo, claiming that the new cast will never be able to recreate the magic from the past. Some fans even added “RIP” to RHONY.

A few people commented that they planned to hate-watch the new RHONY. Or hate-watch for a few episodes before they stopped watching altogether.

Other ‘RHONY’ fans want viewers to wait before judging the new cast

Other fans suggested that viewers reserve judgment until they actually watch the new RHONY cast in action. “People who are already mad about the new #RHONY cast are wasting their energy. they could be amazing! why not hope for the best! and we’re still getting legacy! just enjoy it!” Bravo by Betches tweeted after the new cast was announced.

Some people were excited to see specific new RHONY cast members in action, like Jenna Lyons. Bravo influencers Melody Kamali and Carolyn Bergier predicted that Lyons would be included in the lineup. They said Lyons already knew executive producer Andy Cohen and hoped to start a gay version of RHONY.

“So then when we were on Gay Ass podcast and that eventually comes out, he tags Jenna in it,” Bergier said on the Hot Takes and Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild podcast. “Jenna sees it and like reposts it saying, you should be on it or Jenna Lyons on it, and him agreeing. She shared it and said, How do we make this happen? And then I said, Call your friend Andy. And she’s like, Yes, I need to.”

Andy Cohen calls new ‘RHONY’ cast a ‘gift’

Cohen brought the new cast out on stage at the final Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen show at BravoCon. Cohen said RHONY presented a significant quagmire for production, unsure of how to move forward after RHONY Season 13.

“We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans,” he said (via Page Six).

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 will begin filming in 2023.