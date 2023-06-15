Celebrity Realtor Linda Stein is found beaten and murdered in her immaculate NYC apartment. No forced entry so who murdered Linda Stein?

With no clues of an intruder, detectives find the bludgeoned body of “Realtor to the stars,’ Linda Stein in the latest episode of Oxygen True Crime‘s New York Homicide. Linda Stein was murdered – but who did it and why?

Stein’s apartment was found in meticulous order, but the crime scene pointed to homicide. Being a top Realtor, Stein had many admirers but also just as many enemies. With evidence from the crime scene, only painstaking sleuthing can identify her killer.

NYPD detectives make a gruesome discovery on ‘New York Homicide’

In an exclusive clip shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, retired detective Angelique Loffredo, NYPD North Homicide Squad said the team noticed there wasn’t any kind of “upset in the apartment.”

“Nothing was in disarray,” she recalled.

“When we get to the apartment, the victim was laying on the floor,” NYPD retired Chief of Detectives Robert K. Boyce revealed. “Had a hoodie pulled over her head.”

“I observed a female, face down,” retired detective Tony Rivera shared. “And there was a puddle of blood around her.”

Also, there was no “obvious weapon laying around.” But, “There were holes in the back of her hoodie that the victim was wearing.”

Boyce knew “This is bad.” Adding, “You could see blood, brain matter underneath the actual hole itself.”

Rivera observed that the victim had been “badly beaten.” And added, “It was just obvious this was a homicide.”

Who was Linda Stein?

Stein’s murder made headlines in 2007. New York Magazine described Stein as a “punk-rock pioneer turned broker to the stars. [Who] had stormed her way up from middle-class Riverdale to become something of a star herself.”

She partied with the iconic punk band The Ramones. As a Realtor, Stein’s clients ranged from newlyweds Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley to stars like Andrew Lloyd Webber, Madonna, Bruce Willis, Jann Wenner, Michael Douglas, Steven Spielberg, and Elton John.

At the time, Stein dealt with health issues but was still looking for love. She had hired a new assistant, sent to her by her boss at Prudential Douglas Elliman. Stein had just fired her previous assistant so 26-year-old Natavia Lowery moved into the position.

Those familiar with Stein knew she could be tough on employees but when Stein was found dead on October 30, Lowery was the last person to see her alive. Stein was also known to have a temper, but why would someone have murdered her?

Daughter Mandy Stein had the unfortunate burden of finding her mother’s body. “I toss and turn, unable to sleep because of the vivid imagery of my dead mother,” she said during her mother’s murder trial. Ultimately the killer is caught and brought to trial.

