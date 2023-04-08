‘Next Level Chef’ Season 2: 3 Chefs Most Likely to Win

FOX’s Next Level Chef is gearing up to crown its second winner as the remaining nine chefs head into the 10th episode. These three chefs stand out as being the likely champs of the season.

Nuri ‘Stretch’ Muhammad

Team Nyesha Arrington’s Nuri Muhammad, a 22-year-old Maryland-based professional chef, explained he received his nickname “Stretch” from another cook due to his over 6-foot frame. The premiere episode also included an edit with him back home playing with his dog as the chef shared his history with cooking.

Nuri described himself as a professional chef who does in-home private events, catering, and parties. At the young age of 22, he’s already secured celebrity clients, including NFL players. While filming, the Maryland native had a daughter on the way and hoped to win the show so he could give her an “amazing life.”

His first dish impressed the judges, but Nuri didn’t get his first win until episode 3 with his soft shell crab sandwich that he named after his unborn daughter. After accidentally making a dish too spicy, Nuri learned from his mistake and followed it up with chicken lollipops that impressed the judges with the amount of heat. His rum punch cocktail paired perfectly, giving his second victory and the only “time token” that gives him an advantage or disadvantage against someone else in an upcoming episode.

Throughout the competition, the young chef has never been at risk. Additionally, he has a confessional in nearly every episode, so viewers are also privy to the professional chef’s journey throughout the competition. Due to Nuri’s standout success and visibility throughout the season, he may win Next Level Chef Season 2.

Tucker Ricchio

Team Gordon Ramsey’s Tucker Ricchio, a 31-year-old California-based professional chef, also had an edit explaining her background in the premiere episode.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she left the kitchen and began teaching classes online, showing her audience tips and tricks she’s picked up from her time in the industry. Tucker hopes her presence inspires young gay girls who want to get into the culinary industry.

Despite only grabbing three ingredients from the platform during the premiere episode, the California chef impressed the judges with her scallops. Chef Richard Blaise said it reminded him of a Ramsey cookbook, and Tucker’s “exceptional” dish gave her the first victory of the season.

She took a swing and still hasn’t missed as the chef has remained firmly planted in the top. Her impressive run and the editing, primarily when an episode focused on her after Ramsey said he wanted someone from his team to win, might lead to her taking home the $250,000 cash prize.

Pilar Omega

During the premiere episode, Pilar Omega, a 38-year-old professional chef from Detroit, told Arrington that she came to the show to prove anyone can make it anywhere with passion and dedication.

Episode 4 included her first edit when Pilar created a winning dish dedicated to her mentor, who is Thai and Chinese. She developed her love of cooking from her family, as they spent a lot of time in the kitchen.

Pilar has since become a private executive chef for a catering company that’s worked premiere events, including the Oscars and movie premieres. Even though Pilar admitted that being a woman of color in the industry is not easy, she’s motivated by her daughter.

When teams were dismantled by episode 8, Pilar’s “unfinished” jerk red snapper put her at risk for the first time in the competition, but she avoided elimination. The Detroit native has seemingly received a late-push dark horse edit and has the potential to pull out the win.