‘Next Level Chef’ Season 2 Episode 7 Included a Series First and the ‘Best Dish’ Created so Far

FOX’s Next Level Chef Season 2 Episode 7 included a series first. Additionally, Chef Richard Blais declared that one professional chef created “one of the best dishes” in the show’s history.

‘Next Level Chef’ Season 2 included a series first

In Next Level Chef Season 2 Episode 7, the chefs were challenged to make dishes using a fish the teams fileted. However, in a series first, the platform wouldn’t stop as it descended from the top floor to the basement, forcing the competitors to grab their protein quickly.

Chef Gordon Ramsey’s group occupied the top floor thanks to Preston Nguyen’s gnocchi, and they decided on the salmon. California-based chef Tucker Ricchio is also a professional butcher and took the lead on fileting on the fish. Not wanting to play it safe, Preston tried to take risks with his flavors, but Ramsey expressed concern that the young chef overcomplicated the dish.

All we're saying is, @TheCulinaryCode's salmon might have been cooked if he used a @hexclad pan. ? #NextLevelChef pic.twitter.com/7BLtqsNbib — Next Level Chef (@NextLevelFOX) March 24, 2023

Chris Spinosa’s elimination win put Chef Richard Blais’s on the middle floor, and they grabbed the cod. New Jersey-based social media chef Matt Groark took the lead on fileting the fish, but Chris took it over when the barbecue specialist started to butcher their protein. While Mehreen Karim wanted to continue taking risks, Chris wanted a victory, noting he’s the only member of Blais’s team who hasn’t won the best dish yet.

In the basement, Chef Nyesha Arrington’s group was left with the halibut. Professional chef Pilar Omega, specializing in sushi and seafood, fileted the fish.

Richard Blais said Omi Hopper created one of the ‘best dishes’

Deliberations started with Chef Ramsey’s Vinny Alia receiving criticism for using two purees in his dish, although Blais enjoyed the crispy skin on the fish.

Arrington praised Michelle Calcagni’s salmon, calling it one of the most “beautiful” she has enjoyed. However, Preston received the opposite, as his fish was noticeably undercooked.

Gordon called Chris’s char-grilled cod a “dream come true” but didn’t like Tineke Younger’s use of avocado and red wine sauce. While Mehreen’s risk paid off, Arrington criticized Matt’s non-cohesive dish.

Finally, Gordon praised Pilar’s “eye-catching” meal while Blais ripped Stretch’s dish for lack of focus and Shay’s dish for the presentation. However, he especially enjoyed Omi Hopper’s halibut three ways, calling it “one of the best dishes.”

Preston Nguyen lands in the bottom after last week’s win

The judges collectively selected Omi for the top dish, sending Arrington’s team to the top level. Blais chose Matt for elimination, while Ramsey picked Preston.

For the elimination challenge, the oldest and youngest contestants, who developed a bond outside the show, had to face off with a lobster-based dish.

.@chefzaddy3000 had to make an executive decision and take over! ? #NextLevelChef pic.twitter.com/pIfrqCUxN6 — Next Level Chef (@NextLevelFOX) March 24, 2023

Unfamiliar with cooking with lobster, Preston decided to take a risk by making tortellini within the 30-minute time limit. Meanwhile, Matt tried to step outside the box by grilling his protein.

The judges enjoyed both dishes, making it a difficult decision. However, Blais and Ramsey tied, putting the sole vote in Arrington’s hands. According to the Top Chef star, she appreciated Preston’s technical execution more, awarding the young chef the win.