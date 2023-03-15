Niall Horan vs. Chance the Rapper: Which ‘The Voice’ Season 23 Coach Has a Higher Net Worth?

Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper are the newest coaches on The Voice in season 23. Both artists have built lucrative careers in music and have proven themselves knowledgeable enough to mentor hopeful singers in the NBC competition. But how do Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper compare in terms of net worth? Here’s what to know.

Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper on ‘The Voice’ Season 23 | Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper are new coaches on ‘The Voice’ Season 23

Horan and Chance the Rapper join returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton on The Voice Season 23. If Horan doesn’t sound familiar, perhaps his former boy band will: One Direction. The wildly popular group got its start as a competitor on The X Factor in 2010. One Direction parted ways in 2016, but some of its members, including Horan and Harry Styles, have ventured onto successful solo careers.

Now, much like former coach Camilla Cabello, Horan plans to use his X Factor experience to get artists on his team. He also plans to appeal to One Direction fans to get votes.

“He’s got a lot of tricks up his sleeve,” Chance said about Horan in a promo video. “I think he was acting a little docile at first, but really he’s a fighter, so I’m looking out for him.”

But Chance has the experience to back up his coaching, too. He previously served as a judge on Netflix’s rap competition show, Rhythm + Flow. Chance also has an ear for plenty of different musical genres, which has surprised his fellow judges.

“Like, his knowledge of music is insane,” Horan said about Chance in another clip. “He’s a producer himself, songwriter, rapper, like he’s got all of these avenues.”

Niall Horan net worth: $70 million

Tonight’s going to be a good one ! Make sure to tune in #TheVoice #TeamNiall pic.twitter.com/k1Yih8r1wy — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 13, 2023

During the group’s prime, One Direction was ranked among the “highest-paid entertainers under 30” by Forbes. Horan is likely still raking in money from the band’s hits, like “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Steal My Girl,” and more.

He’s also had a successful solo career since his debut single in 2016, “This Town.” He has released two albums, Flicker and Heartbreak Weather, and a third album called The Show will arrive later in 2023.

Horan has founded two Irish music firms, Neon Haze Music Ltd and Jaredon Ltd, which have earned him more than $6 million, per Irish Mirror. In addition to his musical ventures, Horan co-founded a golf management company called Modest Golf in 2016. His salary as a coach on The Voice has not been confirmed, but most new coaches reportedly earn around $8 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Niall Horan has a net worth of $70 million, which is higher than Chance the Rapper’s.

Chance the Rapper net worth: $25 million

Chance the Rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, has released five mixtapes and one studio album. His third mixtape, Coloring Book, earned three Grammy Awards in 2016 (and led to his penchant for “3” hats).

Chance refuses to sell his music. However, he makes money from touring and selling merch. As Celebrity Net Worth notes, Chance was even once among the highest-paid rappers in the world. He earned more than $54 million between 2017 and 2018. Like Horan, Chance is likely making approximately $8 million on The Voice. Now, CNW reports his net worth as $25 million.

We already know how Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper stack up to each other in terms of net worth, but what about on The Voice? Fans will have to keep watching to see if one of the newcomers makes it out on top. New episodes of The Voice Season 23 air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.