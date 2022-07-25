Nick Cannon on Whether Mariah Carey Would Give Him a Second Chance

Nick Cannon may have an unconventional lifestyle with the various women in his life, but he’ll always be head over heels for his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Cannon and the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” icon’s relationship and marriage was a whirlwind. He’s been in many romantic situations since but has never remarried. Cannon says Carey is the only woman he found to be deserving of a ring but says she wouldn’t take him back now.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon | Daniel Zuchnik/FilmMagic

Nick Cannon says he’d only marry Mariah Carey again, but she won’t have him

Cannon and Carey share 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe and were married from 2008 to 2016. The 41-year-old multifaceted entertainer recently spoke about their relationship with The Hot Tee Talk Show, where he called their time together “fantasy love,” later noting their yearly vow renewals and extravagant trips.

“That’s somebody I will always love,” he said of Carey. “I will never have a love like I had with Mariah. If I had the opportunity, if it could be the way that it was, I’m there. I was talking about the fantasy of it all. I was like, ‘Yo, if I could have that same vibe of where I was at that state in my life and that age, of course, I would do that all over again. But I’m not.”

Source: YouTube

Since their split, Cannon has gone on to have seven other children with multiple women. He’s currently expecting three more and has been clear that he doesn’t believe in traditional marriage or monogamy anymore. But, he still reveres Cannon in a certain way.

“Clearly, there is a lot going on in my life now that’s completely different from that,” he joked. “Mariah don’t want me. I just show up will all my thousand kids, like, ‘Hey, I’m back.'” but he says they remain a family. “We’re still close friends, the best of friends, great parents together. I appreciate that time in my life,” he added.

He recently admitted his eternal love for Mariah Carey in a song

This isn’t the first time Cannon has reflected happily on his and Carey’s marriage. On Valentine’s Day 2022, Cannon released a new single, “Alone.” Per Complex, the song doubles as a tribute to Carey and samples of her “Alone In Love,” a song off her 1990 self-titled debut album.

Source: YouTube

In the song, he raps: “I say I’m cool when I know I miss it/I’d trade it all for the case/If I could have you back/If I could go back to where we started at/As much as I want you back/It’s probably better where you at.”

He said of the project at the time: “This is the gospel of my broken soul. This is as raw as it gets.”

Mariah Carey has been in a longtime relationship with her background dancer

Carey isn’t doing too much crying over their marriage not working. She was engaged to marry Australian billionaire James Packer. They were together from 2014 to 2016. She’s since been dating Bryan Tanaka, a background dancer who she began dating shortly after her 2016 split from Packer.

