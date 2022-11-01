Nick Lachey Isn’t the Only ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Who Didn’t Enjoy the Show

Every season on Dancing With the Stars, celebrities participate in a dancing competition while partnered with professional dancers. And most have positive things to say about the experience. However, the competition isn’t easy. And the fact that millions of viewers are watching as the dancers are critiqued by the judges adds to the pressure. Former boy band member Nick Lachey was one of many in Hollywood who competed on Dancing With the Stars. And while he doesn’t exactly regret it, the singer and television personality has been open about his experience. It turns out Lachey isn’t the only DWTS contestant who didn’t enjoy the show.

Nick Lachey didn’t love his experience on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Singer Nick Lachey (L) and dancer Peta Murgatroyd attend “Dancing with the Stars” season 25 at CBS Televison City on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. | David Livingston/Getty Images

Lachey competed on Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars, partnered with professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd. They ultimately finished in 9th place. One of the most unique aspects of the season was that he competed against his wife, Vanessa Lachey.

While the singer put his all into his performance, USA Today notes his scores fell to the bottom for weeks. And his Samba failed to impress the judges before he was sent home. Even so, Lachey spoke highly of his partner, Murgatroyd. “I can’t say enough wonderful things about this woman,” he said, adding that “I’m most proud of the fact that we laid it all out there every week. I’m proud of the effort we gave.”

While the ex-98 Degrees singer was overall grateful for the experience, he didn’t really enjoy the competition. Us Weekly writes that Lachey says “it was not one of the fonder moments” in his life. He added that he doesn’t exactly like dancing, which is why he feels that he “probably never should have done it” to begin with.

Mischa Barton didn’t have a great time either

Actor Mischa Barton was one of the contestants on Season 22 of the dance competition, paired with pro Artem Chigvintsev. The two couldn’t hide the fact that they didn’t get along, and they didn’t get to compete for long. As the second couple to be eliminated, her scores were less than impressive. And according to ET Online, judge Carrie Ann Inaba noted that the actress was not a “natural dancer”.

Her overall performance wasn’t a success, with even her first performance being weak, and Barton admitted during an interview that her time on the show was not fun. She said she “had no idea it would be so bad”, and even got told off by her dance partner. The former O.C. star revealed that the show was “awful”, and she was “so glad to get kicked off”. Wow!

Wendy Williams didn’t have good things to say

Wendy Williams defends Sean Spicer's success on #DWTS: 'It’s a competition of popularity' https://t.co/0VNk5xyxY9 pic.twitter.com/JTuQsMFiJe — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) November 7, 2019

Controversial talk show host Wendy Williams was a bit negative after her stint on Dancing With the Stars. The broadcaster competed in Season 12 alongside professional dancer Tony Dovolani. Today reports that she accused the competition of being “fake”. It was her foxtrot that got her eliminated in week 3 of the season after her overall scores were less than stellar.

So, what does Williams say about the competition? Well, she reveals that the show “scripted what she said” while speaking to the cameras, and that she didn’t like the fact that one of the dresses she wore for the cast photos was recycled for another contestant down the road. Williams feels that she may even have been around longer, but that the show made her appear angry.

