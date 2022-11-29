Nick and Vanessa Lachey Weren’t the Only ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestants to Compete Against Their Spouses

Longtime fans of Dancing With the Stars have seen the competition show help bring a lot of people into relationships over the years. However, some celebrities actually came to the competition show to compete against their spouse. One well-known couple that competed against each other on DWTS was Nick and Vanessa Lachey. The Lacheys aren’t the only married couple to compete on the show, though. Read on to learn more about the spouses that have faced off on the ballroom floor.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey competed against each other on Season 25

(L-R): Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey pose at ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” Season 5 cast announcement event at Planet Hollywood Times Square on September 6, 2017 in New York City. | Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

On Season 25 of DWTS, Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick faced off on the dance floor. Vanessa is an actor and model who most recently landed the leading role of Jane Tennant on the NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i. While Vanessa was out winning beauty pageants in the late 1990s, her future husband was stealing hearts as the lead singer of the multi-platinum-selling boyband 98 Degrees.

After five years of dating, Nick and Vanessa exchanged vows in 2011. According to People, the couple shares three children together Camden, Brooklyn, and Phoenix. In 2017, the couple decided to try their hand at ballroom dancing, competing against each other on DWTS.

According to Fandom, Nick was paired with Peta Murgatroyd and Vanessa with Maksim Chmerkovskiy. While neither made it far in the competition, Vanessa proved to have slightly better moves than Nick as she was eliminated in week seven, coming in 8th place, and Nick was eliminated during week six, coming in 9th place.

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega competed against each other on Season 21

How Carlos PenaVega's life at home changed once wife Alexa was eliminated from #DWTS: https://t.co/GtTMLfXj1H pic.twitter.com/ZgsGycyOPd — E! News (@enews) November 18, 2015

Another married couple that found themselves competing against each other on DWTS was Carlos and Alexa PenaVega. The dancing duo competed on Season 21 of DWTS. Both PenaVegas got their start as young actors in Hollywood. Alexa is probably most known for her portrayal of Carmen Cortez in the Spy Kids film series. In comparison, Carlos is known for his role as Carlos Garcia in the Nickelodeon series Big Time Rush.

According to US Weekly, Carlos and Alexa first met at a bible study in 2013. The following year, Carlos Pena and Alexa Vega exchanged their vows, and both took on the new surname of PenaVega. After competing on DWTS in 2015, the PenaVegas started their family together. They welcomed their first child in 2016, followed by a second in 2019 and a third in 2021.

During the competition, Carlos was paired with dancing pro Witney Carson, and Alexa was paired with dancing pro Mark Ballas. According to Fandom, Alexa and Mark were eliminated from the competition during week nine and finished the competition in 6th place overall. In comparison, Carlos and Witney were able to dance their way into the finals, finishing in 4th place overall.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker know they can dance

While Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker did not compete on the same season of DWTS, the married couple both showed off their dance moves at different times on the show. Boss, who is a freestyle hip-hop dancer, came in as runner-up in 2008 on the competition show So You Think You Can Dance. He’s best known for his work on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Like her husband, Holker also competed on So You Think You Can Dance. She then became a pro on DWTS. According to Fandom, Holker served as a dancing pro on DWTS for four seasons. Her best finish was runner-up during Season 20 of DWTS with celebrity Riker Lynch. In 2018, Boss and Holker danced together in a special performance on DWTS.

According to People, these two dancers have been married since 2013. The pair started their family fast, as Holker was already a mother to her daughter, Weslie. Soon after exchanging vows, Boss adopted the child. In 2016, they welcomed a son Maddox to the family. Three years later, they welcomed another daughter, Zaia.

