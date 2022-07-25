What Is Nickelback Frontman Chad Kroeger’s Net Worth?

Chad Kroeger is famous for his role as the lead singer of Nickelback. The rock band has enjoyed worlwide success with hit singles such as “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” and “Rockstar.” As the face of Nickelback, the Canadian musician has also earned plenty of money throughout his career. Read on to find out Chad Kroeger’s net worth.

The Nickelback frontman’s career

Chad Kroeger performs with Nickelback in 2015 | Gary Miller/Getty Images

Kroeger grew up in Alberta, Canada, and learned to play the guitar when he was 13 years old. In his teenage years, he was a part of a grunge cover band called Village Idiot.

In 1995, he and some of the members of Village Idiot formed Nickelback. The group released an EP, Hesher, in 1996 and an album, Curb. They began attracting attention from music execs in Canada and the United States. Nickelback signed with EMI and Roadrunner Records in 1999.

In the 2000s, Nickelback began gaining commercial success. The band’s 2001 single “How You Remind Me” reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and the accompanying album, Silver Side Up, reached number two on the Billboard 200. Nickelback continued releasing hit singles in the ensuing years, including “Someday,” “Photograph,” “Savin’ Me,” “Rockstar,” and “Gotta Be Somebody.”

Kroeger has also enjoyed a solo career alongside his Nickelback work. For example, he formed the indie band The Suits XL, which was nominated for a Canadian Indie Award in 2007. The rocker also co-founded the label 604 Records, based in Vancouver. He has also collaborated with artists such as Santana and Avril Lavigne. Additionally, he has written songs for musicians such as Chris Daughtry and Tim McGraw.

What is Chad Kroeger’s net worth?

Kroeger is an influential name in the music industry, and his net worth reflects his success. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated $80 million fortune.

Also, Kroeger married Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne in 2013. She’s worth an estimated $60 million, so the pair was collectively worth quite a bit of money. However, they split in 2015. The reason for their divorce remains unclear, but many fans noted that Kroeger and Lavigne had busy careers that often kept them apart. But they remained friends, and he even helped her write and record music.

Chad Kroeger had a wildly successful song on the ‘Spider-Man’ soundtrack

Although Chad Kroeger has enjoyed success with Nickelback, he has also made a name for himself as a solo artist.

In 2002, Kroeger wrote a song on the Spider-Man soundtrack, “Hero,” that he performed with Saliva frontman Josey Scott. The track ended up ranking high on charts worldwide. Kroeger later shared that he released “Hero” on his own because his Nickelback bandmates rejected the song.

“We’re a democracy,” he told Men’s Health in 2012. “If some of the other guys hear this stuff and it’s just so weird, and it’s in two different time signatures, I can’t force that on them. It may fulfill a part of me, but I also have to write for the group.”

Kroeger added, “I don’t think anybody in the world would say ‘Hero’ doesn’t sound like a Nickelback song. But the guys didn’t see it. They were just like, ‘No.’ Especially Ryan [Peake, the lead guitarist]. He was like, ‘I don’t think it’s a Nickelback song. I really don’t.’”

