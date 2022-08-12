Nicole Richie Is ‘Responsible’ For Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Getting Together

Dating is already difficult on average folks. It is imaginably twice as hard for celebrities whose private lives are out there for the world to see. Luckily, those like Cameron Diaz had some help meeting their significant others. Nicole Richie said she was responsible for Diaz and her husband Benji Madden getting together.

Nicole Richie set Cameron Diaz and her husband up

Actress Cameron Diaz and fashion designer Nicole Richie attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. | Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE

Diaz and Madden first met in 2004 at an NSYNC charity basketball game. At the time, Diaz was dating NSYNC frontman, Justin Timberlake. Though they ran in the same circles, she and Madden didn’t talk much.

In 2014, Diaz threw a party at her house. Among the invited guests were Richie and her husband Joel Madden, who is Madden’s twin brother and Good Charlotte bandmate. They brought Benji Madden to the party with them.

Diaz once told a local radio show that when she met Madden again at the barbecue, she still found him hot. The pair bonded at the party and began dating but preferred to keep their relationship low-key given their high-profile status.

Later that year, the pair announced their engagement. This came as a surprise to fans, many of whom didn’t even know were together. Madden and Diaz tied the knot in January 2015 in an intimate ceremony, only inviting 100 guests to the wedding.

Today the couple are still happily married, and we can all collectively thank Richie. Back when Diaz and Madden were still dating, the former reality TV star told Andy Cohen she was” going to take responsibility for everything” regarding their relationship.

When asked whether she approved of Diaz dating her brother-in-law, she said, “I approve of anything that’s going to make Benji happy.” She referred to herself as a “devoted sister-in-law,” saying she wants “everyone to be surrounded with love.”

Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie are good friends

As for Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, they began dating in 2006. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2008 and the following year welcomed a son. The couple got engaged in early 2010 and tied the knot later that year. She and Diaz became sisters-in-law in 2015, but were friends before that.

The pair have frequently been spotted out together shopping and grabbing lunch, have reportedly watched each other’s children, and taken road trips together. Richie is also a huge fan of Diaz’s work, and according to Nicki Swift, they traveled together to Chicago to sightsee the city Diaz filmed My Best Friend’s Wedding in 1997.

When Diaz and Madden welcomed their daughter Raddix, an insider told US Magazine that Richie and her husband were excited for them. The source said, “Nicole and Joel have been so great, and they’ve offered to help in any way they can.”

Other celebrities who’ve played matchmakers

Richie isn’t the only celebrity who has brought her famous friends together. According to People Magazine, the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada saw the unions of not one but two couples. The outlet reports that Anne Hathaway introduced Emily Blunt to her now-husband, John Krasinski, through Hathaway. Blunt, on the other hand, introduced her co-star, Stanley Tucci, to her older sister Felicity Blunt and the two tied the knot in 2012.

When Hailee Steinfeld worked with Joe Jonas on ‘Rock Bottom,’ her friend Sophie Turner reached out to her, asking for the singer’s details. Steinfeld encouraged Turner to “go for it,” and the two are now married.

