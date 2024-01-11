Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s husband Jionni LaValle once called her out on her partying ways, and was willing to walk away from their relationship because of it.

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her husband Jionni LaValle welcomed their first child before they were even married. But Polizzi quickly realized that settling down with a family meant she had to change her Jersey Shore lifestyle.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi learned the hard way that she had to tone down her partying

Jionni LaValle and Nicole Snooki Polizzi | Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

The wild lifestyle Snooki was used to on the Jersey Shore had little place in her new life as a mom. Snooki and her husband Jionni LaValle gave birth to their son in 2012. The pair met each other at a club on the third season of the reality TV series. Although Snooki would take Jionni home the night that they meant, she initially didn’t take much of a liking to him.

But Polizzi grew fonder of Jionni the more they dated, which eventually led to a long-term relationship and a son. Still, the concept of settling down as a mother took some getting used to for Snooki. At the peak of her partying days, Snooki even admitted to doing every interview drunk. But Jionni would soon give her a reality check when it came to being a mom.

“He was pissed. He wanted to break up with me,” Snooki once told The View (via Female First) “I was a party girl, I went crazy, I went back to that. It was just a different transition. I was a party girl, that’s what I did, I loved going out and going crazy and then the first time I went out after I had Lorenzo, I kind of went back to that and then after I’m like, ‘Oh, no. I can’t do this anymore.’ “

But giving up partying wasn’t exactly a problem for the reality star.

“I mean, I never was an alcoholic. I wasn’t really addicted to cigarettes, it wasn’t a problem, so I kind of dropped it like that. Thank god,” she said.

Why Jionni LaValle originally wanted to stay away from the ‘Jersey Shore’

Snooki was already used to the spotlight thanks to her Jersey Shore fame. But her husband had an entirely different career path in mind. He was focused on becoming a teacher and didn’t care too much about the glamorous celebrity lifestyle. As such, Jionni wanted little of Snooki’s series.

“My husband, well, he hates being on TV,” she said in an interview with Hollywood Life. “So I was like, alright, I see that. I respect that. I think the fact that that aspect of my life isn’t shown is nice. It’s private and it’s just us. When I come home, I feel like it’s just us and I don’t feel like a lot of people are watching. It’s just different than everyone else that does have their spouse on, which is nice, but I feel like this is what works for us.”

How Snooki feels about the rest of her family appearing on her reality shows

Snooki and Jionni’s children have also made a few appearances on their mother’s reality show. After giving birth to their first son, the couple welcomed two more children into their household. But she asserted that her three children are often difficult to capture on camera.

“It’s so hard to get my kids to film because they’re so busy with sports and schools and sometimes they don’t want to do it, so I’m not going to force them,” she said. “But I’m really trying to show more of my mommy side. Like, the chaos of my house! It’s not just me going on vacation and drinking. I’m actually a functioning mom at home and I kill it. I’d want to show more of that. I just have to get all three kids at home at the same time and I want them to want to ‘work’ with mommy.”

At the same time, Snooki didn’t want her kids to be too involved with the world of reality television for the sake of their childhoods.

“I don’t want my kids to get used to cameras,” Snooki said. “I want them to grow up to have the most normal life like I had. So here and there I’ll let the kids be on it, but not full time.”